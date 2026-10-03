Say goodbye to aching heels: Easy at-home moves for stronger legs

Do your legs give up before you do? You climb a flight of stairs and your calves are burning, you stand in a queue for 10 minutes and your heels start aching, or you feel a little wobbly when you try to balance on one leg to wear pants. It is not just age or being out of shape - it is weak lower legs and an unsupported foundation.
Most of us focus on the big muscles but forget the small ones that actually carry us all day: the calves, the soleus, the plantar fascia under your foot, and the tiny stabilisers around your ankles. When they are weak, your heels take the hit and your legs feel tired too quickly. Here are 5 simple exercises that fixes both - no gym needed, just a wall, a chair, a towel and a step.
Standing double heel raises
Stand with feet hip-width apart near a wall or chair for support. Slowly lift both heels off the ground onto the balls of your feet, hold for 2 seconds at the top, then lower slowly over 3 seconds. Do 3 sets of 12. This helps in calf strength, ankle stability, plantar fascia strength.
Single-leg heel raise on a step
Stand on the edge of a step with your heels hanging off. Rise up onto one foot, hold for 2 seconds, then lower your heel below the step level to get a deep stretch. This is the most effective version for muscle growth and flexibility. Start with both legs, progress to one leg when you can do 12 reps easily.
Seated calf raise
Sit on a chair with feet flat. Place a book or light weight on your knees for resistance. Raise both heels as high as possible and lower slowly. This hits the deeper soleus muscle that standing raises miss - the muscle responsible for walking, standing, and not getting tired quickly. This helps in walking endurance and everyday stamina.
Towel scrunches and toe raises
Sit barefoot with a towel flat under your foot. Use only your toes to scrunch and pull the towel toward you. Do this for 2-3 minutes per foot. Then stand and do toe raises - lift your toes off the floor as high as you can and lower. This strengthens the small muscles at the front of your feet that help you lift your feet over obstacles and prevent falls.
Heel-to-toe walk
Walk in a straight line placing the heel of one foot directly in front of the toes of the other - like walking on a tightrope. This improves balance. Then finish with step-ups or box jumps onto a sturdy low box or stair - jump or step up with both feet and step down carefully. This builds explosive calf and glute power for stairs, running, and jumping.
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