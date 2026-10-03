Say goodbye to aching heels: Easy at-home moves for stronger legs

Do your legs give up before you do? You climb a flight of stairs and your calves are burning, you stand in a queue for 10 minutes and your heels start aching, or you feel a little wobbly when you try to balance on one leg to wear pants. It is not just age or being out of shape - it is weak lower legs and an unsupported foundation.

Most of us focus on the big muscles but forget the small ones that actually carry us all day: the calves, the soleus, the plantar fascia under your foot, and the tiny stabilisers around your ankles. When they are weak, your heels take the hit and your legs feel tired too quickly. Here are 5 simple exercises that fixes both - no gym needed, just a wall, a chair, a towel and a step.

Standing double heel raises

Stand with feet hip-width apart near a wall or chair for support. Slowly lift both heels off the ground onto the balls of your feet, hold for 2 seconds at the top, then lower slowly over 3 seconds. Do 3 sets of 12. This helps in calf strength, ankle stability, plantar fascia strength.