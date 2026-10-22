Laughter yoga: A beginner's guide

Exercises are interspersed with Pranayama — deep diaphragmatic breathing — along with gentle stretching and clapping rhythms. The typical chant of “ho ho, ha ha ha” is used to synchronise breathing and get the group started.

People are drawn to it for straightforward reasons. Intentional laughter combined with deep breathing can increase oxygen intake, help activate the parasympathetic nervous system, and encourage the release of endorphins. Research cited in the field has looked at reductions in cortisol, perceived stress, and improvements in mood, sleep quality and social connection.

It is also low-barrier: it needs no equipment, no special clothing, and no sense of humour to begin with. 5 tips to get started

1. Start with breath, not a joke. Begin with a few minutes of deep breathing — inhale through the nose, exhale slowly through the mouth. Add a small “ha-ha” on the exhale. The breath is what carries the laughter and keeps it from feeling forced.

2. Keep it short and regular. You do not need an hour. Aim for 10 to 15 minutes daily at first, or 15 to 30 minutes a few times a week if you join a group. Consistency matters more than duration.

3. Practise where you can actually laugh. Choose a comfortable space — a living room, a park, or a community centre. If you are at home, laughing in front of a mirror or following a guided video can help remove self-consciousness.

4. Use the group effect when possible. Laughter is contagious. Local laugh clubs, community centres and online sessions are widely available, often free or low-cost. Eye contact, clapping in rhythm and playful exercises like Lion Laughter or Silent Laughter make it easier for simulated laughter to turn into the real thing.

5. Embrace the awkwardness. It will feel odd at first. That is normal and part of the practice. The guidance from most teachers is the same: do not worry about laughing perfectly, stay open-minded, and allow playfulness without judging yourself. If you are living with ongoing anxiety or low mood, treat it as a complementary practice alongside professional support, not a replacement.