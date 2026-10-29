5 common myths about hand sanitisers debunked

Hand sanitizers have become an integral part of our daily lives, especially in the wake of the pandemic. However, there are a number of myths surrounding their use and effectiveness. Knowing the truth behind these myths is important to ensure proper hand hygiene practices.

Myth 1: All sanitisers are equally effective

Not all hand sanitisers are created equal. The effectiveness largely depends on its alcohol content. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends using products that contain at least 60% alcohol to effectively kill germs. Some lower-alcohol or non-alcohol-based sanitisers may not be as effective against certain types of germs and viruses.