Beauty and Wellness

5 common myths about hand sanitisers debunked

Debunking misconceptions: What you need to know about hand sanitiser effectiveness.
5 Common myths about hand sanitisers debunked
Debunking sanitiser myths
Updated on
2 min read

Hand sanitizers have become an integral part of our daily lives, especially in the wake of the pandemic. However, there are a number of myths surrounding their use and effectiveness. Knowing the truth behind these myths is important to ensure proper hand hygiene practices.

Myth 1: All sanitisers are equally effective

Not all hand sanitisers are created equal. The effectiveness largely depends on its alcohol content. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends using products that contain at least 60% alcohol to effectively kill germs. Some lower-alcohol or non-alcohol-based sanitisers may not be as effective against certain types of germs and viruses.

5 Common myths about hand sanitisers debunked
Not all sanitisers are the same

Myth 2: Hand sanitiser replaces soap and water

While hand sanitiser is a convenient alternative when soap and water are unavailable, it does not completely replace them. Washing hands with soap and water removes dirt, grease, and certain types of germs more effectively than sanitiser alone. For visibly soiled hands, or certain types of germs like norovirus or Clostridium difficile, washing with soap and water is preferred.

Myth 3: More sanitiser means better protection

Using more hand sanitiser than recommended does not give you better protection. Applying too much can make it difficult for the product to dry properly on your hands, which may reduce its effectiveness. A dime-sized amount is usually enough for one application; rub it over all surfaces of your hands until dry.

5 Common myths about hand sanitisers debunked
Here's what you need to know about its effectiveness

Myth 4: Hand sanitiser kills all germs, even the “good ones”

Another long-standing myth is that sanitisers wipe out your entire hand microbiome. On the contrary, alcohol-based sanitisers work by quickly eliminating transient or illness-causing germs. While they do also affect resident germs — otherwise known as “good germs” — unlike transient germs, resident germs grow back quickly. This quick regrowth means that resident germs remain a part of your hand's natural microbiota.

Myth 5: Alcohol-based sanitisers always dry out your hands

There is a myth that frequent use will dry your skin. Again, it comes down to the formula. Modern formulations are developed to be used repeatedly without damaging the skin and often include moisturisers to maintain skin health.

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5 Common myths about hand sanitisers debunked
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