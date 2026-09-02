Do you really need to wash your face twice a day?

For dry or sensitive skin types, though, a second daily cleanse can do more harm than good. Washing strips away natural oils, and if skin doesn't have much oil to spare, that can mean flaking, or irritation. Stripping the skin too often can prompt it to overcompensate by producing more oil, which is the opposite of what most people are going for. For these people, a simple water rinse in the morning is often plenty.

And double cleansing is a two-step method that's become a nightly ritual for a lot of people, especially those wearing sunscreen or makeup daily. Here's how it works: First take an oil-based cleanser or balm. This dissolves oil-based buildup — sunscreen (especially the water-resistant kind), makeup, and excess sebum — on the principle that "like dissolves like." The use your regular water-based cleanser. This clears away sweat, dirt, and any residue the oil cleanser left behind.