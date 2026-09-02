Do you really need to wash your face twice a day?

One of the most common skincare recommendations is to cleanse every morning and night. However, if you research enough, you'll see that just as many people complain that washing their face twice a day made it tighter, dryer, and worse than before. So, who is correct?
The honest answer: it depends on your skin.
The logic behind cleansing morning and night isn't arbitrary. Your face has accumulated sunscreen, perspiration, environmental dirt, and, for many, makeup over the day. If you skip that cleaning, everything remains on your skin overnight, which over time may lead to breakouts and plugged pores. The nightly wash is practically a must for most skincare specialists.
The morning wash is debatable because your skin turns over skin cells and creates natural oils during the night. That accumulation of oil during the night may be sufficient to warrant a thorough morning cleansing for those with oily or acne-prone skin. It can lessen noon shine and pimples and help clear the slate before applying sunscreen and makeup.
For dry or sensitive skin types, though, a second daily cleanse can do more harm than good. Washing strips away natural oils, and if skin doesn't have much oil to spare, that can mean flaking, or irritation. Stripping the skin too often can prompt it to overcompensate by producing more oil, which is the opposite of what most people are going for. For these people, a simple water rinse in the morning is often plenty.
And double cleansing is a two-step method that's become a nightly ritual for a lot of people, especially those wearing sunscreen or makeup daily. Here's how it works: First take an oil-based cleanser or balm. This dissolves oil-based buildup — sunscreen (especially the water-resistant kind), makeup, and excess sebum — on the principle that "like dissolves like." The use your regular water-based cleanser. This clears away sweat, dirt, and any residue the oil cleanser left behind.
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