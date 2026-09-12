A guide to taking yourself out: How to have a genuinely good solo day in your city

Skip waiting for someone to be free and make a day of your own. Because waiting for someone to join you is a surprisingly good way to miss out on your own city.

You want to see that exhibition? Go. There is a new restaurant you've been meaning to try? Book the table. A film you actually want to watch is playing at 3 pm on a Tuesday? Even better. The annoying part of being an adult is that everyone else's calendars seem to be permanently full, but that doesn't mean your plans have to be.

Solo date: A day out, just for one

A solo day works best when it doesn't feel like a punishment for having nobody available. So don't begin with errands. Begin with something you actually want to do.

Start with coffee somewhere you like and, ideally, sit outside or by a window. Bring a book if you want one, but don't feel obliged to look occupied. You can just simply watch the city do its thing. People arrive late for meetings, delivery bikes weave through traffic, someone at the next table is having a very serious phone conversation. You notice much more when you aren't busy talking.