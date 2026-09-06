First day in a new city? Do these 5 things instead of sightseeing

The first day in a new city can be a strange one. You have arrived with a list of places saved on your phone, a rough itinerary and the vague feeling that you should be doing something productive with every waking hour. But rushing straight into sightseeing is not always the best way to get to know a place. Sometimes, the better introduction is slower, more ordinary and a little less planned.
Take a long walk without a destination
Forget the landmark checklist for a few hours and simply walk. Pick a neighbourhood that looks interesting, leave Google Maps alone for a bit and see where the streets take you. You might find a tiny bakery, a local market, a quiet square or a street that never appeared on your carefully researched itinerary. It is also one of the easiest ways to get a sense of how a city actually works, beyond the postcard version of it.
Eat where the locals eat
Your first meal in a new city does not need to be at its most famous restaurant. Find a busy breakfast place, neighbourhood café, market stall or casual restaurant and order what everyone else seems to be having. Ask the person at the counter what you should try. Food is often one of the quickest ways to understand a city, whether that means a plate of idlis in Bengaluru, a bowl of pho in Hanoi or a buttery croissant in Paris. Save the restaurants requiring reservations for another day.
Visit a supermarket or local market
This might sound mundane, but supermarkets can tell you an extraordinary amount about a place. Wander through the aisles and look at the snacks, drinks, produce and ready-to-eat food people actually buy. A neighbourhood market can be even better. Pick up some fruit, local biscuits or something you have never tried before and make your first-day essentials shopping part of the experience.
Find a good café and sit for a while
Instead of squeezing another attraction into the afternoon, find somewhere pleasant to sit. Order a coffee or tea, watch people come and go and let yourself adjust to the city's pace. This is particularly useful after a long journey when your body has not quite caught up with the time zone. Bring a book, journal or simply your phone and spend an hour doing absolutely nothing. You are on holiday, after all.
Do one ordinary local thing
The most memorable first-day experiences are sometimes the least touristy. Take public transport instead of a cab. Browse a bookshop. Sit in a park. Go to a neighbourhood cinema. Visit a pharmacy to stock up on essentials. Find a laundrette if you are travelling for a while. These small experiences give you a glimpse of everyday life and help a new city start feeling less like a place you are visiting and more like somewhere you are temporarily living in.
By the time you finally get around to the major sights, you will already know which neighbourhood you like, what you want to eat and how the city feels. And that makes sightseeing a lot more fun too.