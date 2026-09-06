First day in a new city? Do these 5 things instead of sightseeing

Visit a supermarket or local market

This might sound mundane, but supermarkets can tell you an extraordinary amount about a place. Wander through the aisles and look at the snacks, drinks, produce and ready-to-eat food people actually buy. A neighbourhood market can be even better. Pick up some fruit, local biscuits or something you have never tried before and make your first-day essentials shopping part of the experience.

Find a good café and sit for a while

Instead of squeezing another attraction into the afternoon, find somewhere pleasant to sit. Order a coffee or tea, watch people come and go and let yourself adjust to the city's pace. This is particularly useful after a long journey when your body has not quite caught up with the time zone. Bring a book, journal or simply your phone and spend an hour doing absolutely nothing. You are on holiday, after all.

Do one ordinary local thing

The most memorable first-day experiences are sometimes the least touristy. Take public transport instead of a cab. Browse a bookshop. Sit in a park. Go to a neighbourhood cinema. Visit a pharmacy to stock up on essentials. Find a laundrette if you are travelling for a while. These small experiences give you a glimpse of everyday life and help a new city start feeling less like a place you are visiting and more like somewhere you are temporarily living in.

By the time you finally get around to the major sights, you will already know which neighbourhood you like, what you want to eat and how the city feels. And that makes sightseeing a lot more fun too.