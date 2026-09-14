The oldest cold cream: A skincare formula that survived for more than 2000 years

The oldest cold cream was made around 150 AD by the Greek physician and philosopher Claudius Galen, who was working in Rome at that time. The product was called Ceratum refrigerans or Ceratum Galeni, which means Galen’s Wax. The purpose of this formula was to keep the skin hydrated and soft.
Galen's formula was a very simple one made up of three main ingredients: water/rose water, beeswax, and olive oil. When mixed together, they produced an emulsion of water within oil, which resulted in a creamy product with a cool sensation upon application to the skin.
The water contributed to moisturization and was responsible for creating the cooling effect. The evaporation of the water on the skin created a cool sensation. This is where the product gets its name, “cold cream.” Beeswax, commonly referred to as Cera Alba, acted as a structuring agent. Beeswax was also used to form a protective barrier to reduce the loss of moisture. Olive oil was responsible for nourishing and moisturizing the skin.
The oldest cold cream was appreciated not only for its cool effect. Beeswax and oil provided the preparation with a layer of protection, which made it useful for treating dry, chapped, or wind-burnt skin. Cold cream could also be applied to treat burns.
The formula was not lost with the demise of the Roman world either. The Ceratum Galeni was used throughout medieval Europe and even in the Renaissance period. The use of this formula was known and used as an ointment base for many centuries thereafter.
Also, the work of Galen contrasted with the skincare methods used by earlier civilizations. The ancient Egyptians and Greeks had already utilised natural oils, waxes, and fats from animals as skincare ingredients. However, Galen took these different ingredients and combined them into a cream.For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.