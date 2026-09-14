The oldest cold cream: A skincare formula that survived for more than 2000 years

The oldest cold cream was made around 150 AD by the Greek physician and philosopher Claudius Galen, who was working in Rome at that time. The product was called Ceratum refrigerans or Ceratum Galeni, which means Galen’s Wax. The purpose of this formula was to keep the skin hydrated and soft.

How was the oldest cold cream made?

Galen's formula was a very simple one made up of three main ingredients: water/rose water, beeswax, and olive oil. When mixed together, they produced an emulsion of water within oil, which resulted in a creamy product with a cool sensation upon application to the skin.