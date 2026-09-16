Gluten-free for clear skin? What science really says about acne and diet

Going on a gluten-free diet won’t cure your acne irrespective of all the claims circulating on the internet. No clinical evidence shows that gluten triggers acne breakouts. Additionally, research doesn’t support that a gluten-free diet will clear up your acne.

Is there a link between diet and acne?

When it comes to skin health, gluten alone won’t cause acne. The link between acne and diet is often surrounded by myths and has been debated for years. A few decades ago, it was believed that eggs could cause acne, and now the focus has shifted towards gluten and dairy. Having said that, there is a possibility that some foods could potentially aggravate your acne.

Among the top foods of concern are

Whey protein supplements

Dairy products

White potatoes and white rice with high-glycemic content

It is difficult to point out which foods may be causing your skin issues. If you think your diet is to blame for acne, it may be helpful to keep a food diary with notes about when you experience breakouts and share that information with your dermatologist.

How gluten can sabotage your skin

Gut health gone wrong: Gluten can increase intestinal permeability, also known as leaky gut. Toxins, pathogens, and undigested food particles can sneak into your bloodstream when your gut lining is compromised. Your immune system goes into overdrive as they see these as invaders, resulting in inflammation and acne.

If you’re noticing a pattern of bloating, irregular digestion, or breakouts after eating gluten-containing foods, your gut may be trying to tell you something.

Hormonal imbalances: Gluten-containing refined carbs can fuel insulin resistance, leading to hormonal acne. Blood sugar spikes result in elevated insulin levels, which subsequently increase androgen hormones, creating a pathway to oily skin, clogged pores, and cystic breakouts along the jawline.

Reducing gluten (especially the processed kind) helps regulate blood sugar, which is crucial for hormonal harmony and acne-free skin.

Inflammation: Gluten is a pro-inflammatory food. Your skin reacts when your body is inflamed. Inflammation affects sebum production to the immune response, which can show up as red, angry breakouts.

Disrupted detox pathways: The liver is your body’s detox superstar, and gluten can be tough on your liver. It can’t efficiently process out hormones, toxins, or histamines if it is bogged down. These build up, circulate in your system, and often make their way out through the skin in the form of, you guessed it, breakouts.

So… Should You Go Gluten-Free?

Maybe. Gluten isn’t inherently evil, but if your body is waving the white flag, it might be time to experiment.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

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