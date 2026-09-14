Why adult acne is rising: Stress, screens and skincare habits fuel breakouts in your 30s, 40s and 50s

Are you getting acne in your 30s, 40s, or even 50s? You are not alone. Recent studies show that over 40 per cent of adults experience acne breakouts, and the numbers continue to climb each year.
What makes adult acne frustrating is that it often appears different from teenage acne and requires a completely different treatment approach. To regain clear skin, you first need to understand why adult acne develops and how to treat it effectively.
Why adult acne is more common than ever
Adult acne on the rise is a documented phenomenon that dermatologists across the country are observing. Several lifestyle factors contribute to this increasing trend.
Chronic stress and hormonal disruption
Global uncertainties, demanding careers, family responsibilities and financial pressures are some things adults face. Your body produces more cortisol and androgens when you’re stressed. These are hormones that stimulate oil production and inflammation in your skin. When you were a teenager, you may have had temporary stress, like exams. But adult stress tends to be ongoing, creating persistent hormonal imbalances that keep your skin in a constant state of inflammation.
Delayed life milestones
Compared to previous generations, many adults these days are experiencing major life changes later in their lives—getting married, having children, or changing careers in their 30s and 40s. Acne can get activated owing to these significant hormonal fluctuations.
Digital device usage
Most adults spend seven to eight hours minimum looking at screens daily, and believe it or not, this is creating new challenges for skin health. Bacteria harbouring on phone screens can transfer to your face during calls. That’s not all. The blue light from these devices may contribute to inflammation. Additionally, bacteria can transfer if you touch your face while using these devices.
Skincare product overload
Many adults use too many products or ingredients that are too harsh for their skin, which can also lead to acne breakouts. Using multiple active ingredients simultaneously, excessive exfoliation, and even over-cleansing can disrupt your skin’s natural barrier, leading to irritation and acne.
Environmental factors
Apart from exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals in everything from cosmetics to household products, increased environmental pollution and changes in diet can all contribute to hormonal imbalances and skin inflammation that manifest as adult acne.
How can I prevent breakouts?
Acne is not always completely in one’s control, like most things in life. Here are some tips to prevent breakouts:
Never go to bed with makeup on.
Use products with labels such as “non-comedogenic”, “oil-free”, or “won’t clog pores”.
Avoid oiling your hair or using facial oils and hair products that contain oil.
Studies show that specific dietary changes may help reduce the risk of acne. For example, one meta-analysis of 14 observational studies that included nearly 80,000 children, adolescents, and young adults showed a link between dairy products and an increased risk of acne. Some studies have also linked high-glycaemic-index foods (those that cause blood sugar levels to rise more quickly) and acne.
However, the evidence on the relationship between diet and acne is just starting to emerge. In the future, we may be better informed about how diet affects acne.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
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