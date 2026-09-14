Why adult acne is rising: Stress, screens and skincare habits fuel breakouts in your 30s, 40s and 50s

Adult acne on the rise is a documented phenomenon that dermatologists across the country are observing. Several lifestyle factors contribute to this increasing trend.

Chronic stress and hormonal disruption

Global uncertainties, demanding careers, family responsibilities and financial pressures are some things adults face. Your body produces more cortisol and androgens when you’re stressed. These are hormones that stimulate oil production and inflammation in your skin. When you were a teenager, you may have had temporary stress, like exams. But adult stress tends to be ongoing, creating persistent hormonal imbalances that keep your skin in a constant state of inflammation.

Delayed life milestones

Compared to previous generations, many adults these days are experiencing major life changes later in their lives—getting married, having children, or changing careers in their 30s and 40s. Acne can get activated owing to these significant hormonal fluctuations.

Digital device usage

Most adults spend seven to eight hours minimum looking at screens daily, and believe it or not, this is creating new challenges for skin health. Bacteria harbouring on phone screens can transfer to your face during calls. That’s not all. The blue light from these devices may contribute to inflammation. Additionally, bacteria can transfer if you touch your face while using these devices.

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