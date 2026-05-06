These quick skincare steps a day keep blackheads away!

Every time you wake up in the morning and see that your face looks darker by the day. When you zoom in on the culprits, you see the development of tiny black bobs, especially around your nose and T- section of your face. These are blackheads. In simple words, a lot of clogged pores start dominating your face and it gives rise to the black patches or dark skin look to your face. To keep blackheads away, you have to follow simple skincare routines and be consistent at it.

How to prevent blackheads with these basic skincare routines

The primary idea is to keep the face free of oil and dirt or grease. The fresher and cleaner the face it, the better it is for preventing blackheads. You can actually follow a three-step skincare routine during the morning, when you wake up, and at night before going to bed. Both the times are crucial for prepping your face- while one does it for the day, the other gives it time to relax and rejuvenate during sleep hours.