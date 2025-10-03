4 easy way to deal with blackheads

Regularly exfoliate

Exfoliation removes the upper layer of dead skin cells that otherwise clog pores. Every alternate day, apply a chemical exfoliant containing mild ingredients such as glycolic acid or lactic acid. These break the cementing agents between dead skin cells. Do not use harsh physical scrubs with big grains because they will irritate your skin and even worsen the condition.

Apply a clay or charcoal mask

Such masks are great at pulling out impurities and excess sebum from your pores. Clay masks suck up sebum, and charcoal behaves as a magnet for dirt and toxins. Apply one a week to provide your skin with a thorough clean and assist in minimising the visibility of blackheads.

Add retinoids

Vitamin A-derived retinoids are a super-treatment for preventing blackheads. They boost cell turnover that prevents pores from clogging in the first place. You can get over-the-counter products or see a dermatologist for a prescription. Begin with a lower strength and apply it at night because it can make you more sensitive to the sun.