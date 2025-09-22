Food

Fuel your day with these power-packed breakfast options

Here are three recipes that prove a great breakfast can be both healthy and truly delightful
Walnut crepes
It’s often said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and for good reason. Whether you’re preparing for a demanding workday or a more leisurely morning, a nutritious start can set the tone for everything that follows. California Walnuts offers some simple ways to elevate everyday breakfast dishes into meals that are both wholesome and delicious.

Make breakfast fun and healthy with these recipes

Baked breakfast walnut frittata

This comforting frittata is perfect for a weekend brunch or a satisfying make-ahead meal.

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp vegetable oil

  • 75g smoked back bacon, trimmed and diced

  • 300g Portobello mushrooms, thickly sliced

  • 1 clove garlic, crushed

  • 200g cherry tomatoes, halved

  • 75g California walnuts, roughly chopped

  • 6 medium eggs, beaten

  • 50g reduced-fat mature Cheddar cheese, grated

  • 1 tbsp chopped flat-leaf parsley

Preparation

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease and line a 22cm square tin with baking parchment.

  2. Heat the oil in a large frying pan. Fry the bacon, mushrooms, and garlic for 4-5 minutes until softened and golden. Add the tomatoes and 50g of walnuts and cook for another 1-2 minutes. Season to taste.

  3. Transfer the mixture to the prepared tin and stir in the beaten eggs. Sprinkle with the cheese, the remaining 25g of walnuts, and the parsley.

  4. Bake for 15-20 minutes, or until the frittata is golden and set. Let it cool slightly before cutting into four squares.

Cook's Tip: Serve two portions immediately and save the remaining two for the next day. They can be served sliced in toasted ciabatta for a light lunch.

Walnut crepes

Ingredients 

  • 1 1/2 cup whole milk, room temperature

  • 1 cup flour

  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, plus additional for brushing skillet

  • 1 tablespoon sugar

  • 1/4 teaspoon salt

  • 4 eggs, room temperature

  • 1/2 cup finely chopped walnuts, divided

  • Powdered sugar, for dusting

  • Walnut whipped cream, for topping (optional)

Preparations

1. Place milk, flour, butter, sugar, salt and eggs in a blender container. Blend for 30 seconds or until smooth. Transfer to a covered bowl and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
2. Heat an 8-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat and lightly brush with butter. Holding the skillet at a slight angle, pour about 1/4 cup batter into the center of the skillet. Quickly swirl the pan so that the batter evenly coats the bottom. Cook until the edges begin to lift from the skillet, about 30 seconds. Carefully flip the crepe with a spatula and cook on the other side until just set. Slide crepe onto a plate. Repeat with remaining batter, brushing the skillet between each batch.
3. Let cool to room temperature and serve with a dusting of powdered sugar and a sprinkle of walnuts. Add a dollop of walnut whipped cream, if desired. 

Latin American style grains with eggs
This vibrant and zesty grain bowl is a fantastic way to add a global twist to your morning.

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp olive oil

  • 200g cherry tomatoes, halved

  • 75g California walnuts, roughly chopped

  • 1 tsp ground cumin

  • 400g can red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

  • 250g pouch mixed grains

  • 4 large eggs

  • 2 ripe avocados, diced

  • Zest and juice of 1 lime

  • ½ x 25g pack coriander, chopped

  • 4 high-protein flour tortillas and soured cream to serve

Preparation

  1. Heat 1 tbsp of oil in a large frying pan. Add the tomatoes, walnuts, and cumin and fry for 2-3 minutes.

  2. Stir in the kidney beans and grains and fry for another 2-3 minutes.

  3. In a separate frying pan, heat the remaining oil and fry the eggs for 2-3 minutes, or to your liking.

  4. Stir the diced avocado, lime zest and juice, and coriander into the grain mixture. Season and serve topped with a fried egg.

Breakfast Ideas

