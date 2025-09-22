Fuel your day with these power-packed breakfast options

It’s often said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and for good reason. Whether you’re preparing for a demanding workday or a more leisurely morning, a nutritious start can set the tone for everything that follows. California Walnuts offers some simple ways to elevate everyday breakfast dishes into meals that are both wholesome and delicious.

Make breakfast fun and healthy with these recipes

Baked breakfast walnut frittata

This comforting frittata is perfect for a weekend brunch or a satisfying make-ahead meal.

Ingredients

1 tbsp vegetable oil

75g smoked back bacon, trimmed and diced

300g Portobello mushrooms, thickly sliced

1 clove garlic, crushed

200g cherry tomatoes, halved

75g California walnuts, roughly chopped

6 medium eggs, beaten

50g reduced-fat mature Cheddar cheese, grated

1 tbsp chopped flat-leaf parsley

Preparation

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease and line a 22cm square tin with baking parchment. Heat the oil in a large frying pan. Fry the bacon, mushrooms, and garlic for 4-5 minutes until softened and golden. Add the tomatoes and 50g of walnuts and cook for another 1-2 minutes. Season to taste. Transfer the mixture to the prepared tin and stir in the beaten eggs. Sprinkle with the cheese, the remaining 25g of walnuts, and the parsley. Bake for 15-20 minutes, or until the frittata is golden and set. Let it cool slightly before cutting into four squares.

Cook's Tip: Serve two portions immediately and save the remaining two for the next day. They can be served sliced in toasted ciabatta for a light lunch.