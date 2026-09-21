Can energy-based treatments really lift the face? What non-surgical skin tightening can (and can’t) do

When you are undergoing treatments using energy based devices the results will be gradual and depend on the natural rebuilding of collagen. Within a few weeks patients often notice improvement. As the collagen production continues, the full effect may take several months. And many patients require a series of treatments to achieve optimal results so consistency is key.

A point to note is that don’t look for any transformation within a day as is the case for certain injectables like botox and fillers. With energy based treatments you must have realistic expectations. They are generally subtler than surgical procedures but can produce impressive results.

Energy based devices use targeted energy to penetrate facial tissues at precise depths, stimulating the body’s natural healing response. Lasers like fractional CO2 or erbium target the surface of the skin, removing damaged layers and stimulating new collagen production. While offering some tightening benefits it is very effective for improving skin tone, texture, and fine lines.

A major advantage of energy based treatments is that they deliver natural-looking results and improve sking quality over time. Thye are ideal of patients in their 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s —from early prevention to more advanced rejuvenation.

They work by stimulating collagen, which keeps skin firm, smooth, and youthful. Starting in our mid-20s, collagen production begins to decline—leading to fine lines and wrinkles, and skin laxity (looseness). Laser and RF treatments work by delivering controlled energy into the skin, triggering the body’s natural healing response. This process stimulates new collagen and elastin production, resulting in firmer, tighter skin, Improved texture, and a more radiant, even complexion

Who is a good candidate?

You may be a good candidate if you want to improve skin texture, or firmness and prefer non-surgical options.

Whether you’re in your 20s and starting a preventative skincare plan or in your 50s and looking to restore firmness, these treatments can be tailored to your needs.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin

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