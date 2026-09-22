Why some people have an unfair advantage in attraction: The Halo Effect, charisma, and hidden biases

Not what you think you should find attractive, but what actually makes you look twice. Would you date someone much shorter than you, or someone with a very different body type? What if, on paper, they don’t seem like your type at all? Could you still fall in love with them?

Attraction is not only about looks. Studies show that even if we like what we see, we don’t fall for someone just because of their looks. We fall for how they make us feel, and over time, those feelings can change how we see them.

The Halo Effect and Cognitive Biases

After decades of research, social psychologists at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte suggest that, at the most superficial level, beauty might cast a kind of halo. If someone has one positive attribute, we tend to assume they're blessed in other areas too—that they are also smarter, more honest, kinder, and more competent.

There is a wealth of research showing that better-looking students at school and university can receive unfair advantages, including being perceived as more intelligent, which can ultimately be reflected in the grades they receive.

Over the years, the cumulative effect can build. They may become more confident, develop a more positive outlook towards life and have access to more opportunities.

Unconscious Trust

Others tend to lower their guard during initial interactions with attractive individuals because they may be trusted more quickly.

Social Impact

When people are around a charismatic and attractive person and see others paying attention to them, the desire to also notice and win over that person can be amplified.

Biological and Environmental Factors

Genetic Fitness and Health: Genetic fitness and health can be gauged, to some extent, through facial and bodily symmetry. These can trigger a primitive, positive first impression.

Charisma and Behavioural Advantages

Making Others Feel Seen: Certain behavioural tools are used by high-charisma individuals, such as focused attention, warm eye contact and active listening. These can make the people they meet feel seen and valued.

Ultimately, attraction is shaped by far more than appearance—it is also influenced by perception, behaviour, biology and the way someone makes us feel.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin

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