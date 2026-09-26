Stop at the jawline? Why your neck needs skincare, sunscreen and stretching too

That’s why caring for your neck does more than just keep it looking younger. Regular massage and gentle stretching of the neck improves blood circulation, releases knots that cause tension headaches, and even relieves tightness in the upper back that desk workers and gamers often feel. A firm, hydrated neck also makes your whole face look younger because your face and neck age as one unit.

What's the solution?

The fix is simple — treat your neck as an extension of your face. Cleanse it gently every day with a moisturizing cleanser, paying attention to behind the ears and down to the décolletage, and exfoliate once a week with a mild exfoliant to remove dead cells and prevent tanning and dullness.

Every product you use on your face should travel down. Hydration is key, so look for moisturizers with hyaluronic acid, glycerine, ceramides, and peptides to lock in moisture and support elasticity, and apply them in soft upward strokes from the collarbone to the jawline.

During the day, sunscreen is non-negotiable — a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher every day, even on cloudy days and even if your foundation has SPF, because the chest and neck get more UV than you think. At night, add actives that fight ageing, for instance, vitamin C to boost collagen and fight free-radical damage, and retinol or retinoids to increase cell turnover, but start low at 0.25 per cent to 0.3 per cent because neck skin is more sensitive and prone to irritation. If retinoids irritate you, peptides and niacinamide are gentler alternatives.