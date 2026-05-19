Back necklaces are taking over Red Carpet Fashion! Here's why

Back necklaces are officially the newest red carpet obsession! From Cannes and the Met Gala to the Oscars, celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, and Kalyani Priyadarshan are embracing this elegant, spine-draped jewellery trend. Blending vintage charm with modern glamour, back necklaces are transforming backless fashion into a bold style statement. But why is this trend suddenly everywhere? Watch now to discover the fashion trend taking over global red carpets!