These Himalayan beauty secrets will convince you to make that mountain trip

In Ranikhet, I found myself fascinated by the magnificent rhododendron, locally celebrated for its vibrant flowers and traditional uses. Beyond its beauty, it reminded me that nature often creates remedies in the most unexpected places. Rhododendron has long been used in Himalayan traditions, and its botanical extracts are being explored for their antioxidant and skin-supporting properties. For me, it represents the idea that skincare need not always be complicated. Sometimes, the mountains have already done the research.

Ranikhet also introduced me to rosemary, a wonderful herb for hair and scalp care. Its invigorating aroma and long history in traditional hair rituals made me look at this familiar herb differently. Rosemary is valued for supporting a healthy scalp and is widely used in hair oils and tonics. I learnt that hair care can begin not with a shelf full of products, but with understanding what the scalp actually needs.

Then there is Ram and Shyam Tulsi—two forms of one of India's most revered plants. Tulsi has always been more than an ingredient in Indian homes; it is part of our cultural memory. Its aromatic leaves and antioxidant-rich nature make it fascinating for wellness and skincare. The mountains reminded me that plants can be both science and tradition, connecting generations through something as simple as a leaf