In 1919, an unknown brand of white cream presented to the King of Afghanistan, who visited Bombay, got an unexpected name. The cream was produced by Indian businessman Ebrahim Sultanali Patanwala.

How Afghan Snow went from a royal remark to a household name

Ebrahim Sultanali Patanwala was a merchant from the region of Rajputana, which is now known as Rajasthan, and made perfumes and other cosmetic products. When the Afghan king came to visit Bombay in 1919, he was offered a hamper of goods. One of the items was an unnamed white cream. The king reportedly thought that the cream smelled like Afghan Snow. Ebrahim adopted the phrase as the product's name, with the king's approval. This moment gave birth to India's first beauty cream.