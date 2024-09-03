A hearty breakfast awaits at this newly opened Delhi cafe!

Fitness enthusiasts will find joy in the Berry Goodness Bowl—a vibrant blend of mixed berries, Greek yogurt, honey, nuts, and seeds. Alternatively, the La Polo Granola offers a nutritious, delicious option to kickstart the day. For a taste of the Middle East, the Persian Shakshuka Skillet bursts with vibrant flavours, tantalizing the taste buds with each bite.

"What sets The Cottage Cafe apart is our commitment to using only the freshest, high-quality ingredients, ensuring that every dish is not just a meal, but an experience. I take pride in crafting a menu that’s both familiar and exciting, blending traditional flavours with innovative twists. We’ve designed our menu to celebrate these flavours, with each dish made with care and passion to ensure our guests have the best start to their day," says chef Manish Kashyap.

But that’s just the beginning. For a taste of Spain, try their Spanish Omelette. This classic dish is a delightful blend of eggs, potatoes, and onions, cooked to perfection and bursting with rich, savoury flavours. If you're in the mood for something with a bit of a kick, the La Polo Masala Omelette is the perfect choice, which brings a fusion of traditional spices and fresh ingredients, delivering a satisfying and aromatic experience that’s sure to become a breakfast favourite.