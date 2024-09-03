A hearty breakfast awaits at this newly opened Delhi cafe!
Nestled in the heart of the town, The Cottage Café by La Polo invites breakfast lovers to embark on an exquisite culinary journey. This charming café is a sanctuary for those who relish a hearty and flavourful start to their day, where every dish is crafted to perfection.
The breakfast menu is a thoughtfully curated collection that caters to diverse palates. Dive into the creamy, earthy flavours of the Mushroom and Cheese Omelette or savour the tangy richness of the Feta Cheese Omelette. For those who appreciate simplicity, the classic Scrambled Egg on Toast offers a comforting embrace. The Sweet and Humble French Toast, with its perfect balance of sweetness and elegance, is a must-try for those seeking a touch of indulgence.
Fitness enthusiasts will find joy in the Berry Goodness Bowl—a vibrant blend of mixed berries, Greek yogurt, honey, nuts, and seeds. Alternatively, the La Polo Granola offers a nutritious, delicious option to kickstart the day. For a taste of the Middle East, the Persian Shakshuka Skillet bursts with vibrant flavours, tantalizing the taste buds with each bite.
"What sets The Cottage Cafe apart is our commitment to using only the freshest, high-quality ingredients, ensuring that every dish is not just a meal, but an experience. I take pride in crafting a menu that’s both familiar and exciting, blending traditional flavours with innovative twists. We’ve designed our menu to celebrate these flavours, with each dish made with care and passion to ensure our guests have the best start to their day," says chef Manish Kashyap.
But that’s just the beginning. For a taste of Spain, try their Spanish Omelette. This classic dish is a delightful blend of eggs, potatoes, and onions, cooked to perfection and bursting with rich, savoury flavours. If you're in the mood for something with a bit of a kick, the La Polo Masala Omelette is the perfect choice, which brings a fusion of traditional spices and fresh ingredients, delivering a satisfying and aromatic experience that’s sure to become a breakfast favourite.
Beyond breakfast, The Cottage Café is the perfect spot for any occasion: whether it's sharing a slice of pizza with friends or discussing work over coffee. With an array of wraps, sandwiches, and burgers, this café ensures there's something for everyone at any time of the day.
Where: Cottage Emporium, Janpath, NCR, next to Cottage Industries, New Delhi, Delhi, 110001
When: 10 am to 2pm