Do your hard-boiled egg yolks turn grey? Here’s the science behind it

There are few small kitchen disappointments quite like cutting into a hard-boiled egg and finding a dull, grimy-looking grey ring around the yolk. It looks vaguely alarming, as though your egg has been sitting in the fridge since the day you first bought it. Fortunately, the culprit is less dramatic than the colour suggests. Chemistry is to blame.
The greenish-grey ring forms when sulphur from the egg white reacts with iron from the yolk, creating ferrous sulphide at the surface of the yolk. The reaction is more likely when an egg is overcooked, which is why the ring tends to appear around yolks that have spent a little too long in the heat. The location of the ring makes sense, too. The reaction happens where the white and yolk meet, so the colour usually forms a neat little border rather than turning the entire yolk grey.
And, despite its rather unfortunate appearance, the ring is harmless. A properly cooked egg with a greenish-grey yolk is safe to eat. Overcooking can, however, leave the yolk drier and chalkier, taking it considerably further from the soft, jammy centre many egg lovers are after.
So how do you get the sunny yellow yolk you actually wanted? Do not overcook the eggs, and cool them quickly once they are done. A study by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) recommends running freshly cooked eggs under cold water or placing them in an ice-water bath until completely cooled. This stops the cooking process and helps prevent the ring from developing. The cooking water can play a small part too. The UNL notes that water containing a high amount of iron can contribute to the formation of the grey ring.
For a classic hard-boiled egg, the trick is therefore fairly simple. Get the cooking time right, cool the eggs promptly and resist the temptation to leave them simmering while you wander off to make tea.
So, next time the yolk of your hard-boiled egg looks grey, do not panic. A grey-green halo is not a sign of spoilage. You have simply given the sulphur in the egg white and the iron in the yolk a little too much time to socialise.
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