Do your hard-boiled egg yolks turn grey? Here’s the science behind it

The greenish-grey ring forms when sulphur from the egg white reacts with iron from the yolk, creating ferrous sulphide at the surface of the yolk. The reaction is more likely when an egg is overcooked, which is why the ring tends to appear around yolks that have spent a little too long in the heat. The location of the ring makes sense, too. The reaction happens where the white and yolk meet, so the colour usually forms a neat little border rather than turning the entire yolk grey.

And, despite its rather unfortunate appearance, the ring is harmless. A properly cooked egg with a greenish-grey yolk is safe to eat. Overcooking can, however, leave the yolk drier and chalkier, taking it considerably further from the soft, jammy centre many egg lovers are after.