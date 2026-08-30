Stop guessing your pasta pairings: 3 rules for choosing the right sauce

So, when staring blankly at the pasta shelf, remember the cheat sheet: thin and light, short and textured, wide and rich. However, remember that these are useful guidelines rather than immutable rules. Regional traditions and individual recipes create plenty of delicious exceptions. The real trick is choosing a shape that helps the sauce cling, gather or coat properly, so every forkful gets its fair share.



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