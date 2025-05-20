Desi tips to keep floors cool and dust-free this summer

With summer in full swing, many households are on the lookout for smart ways to keep their homes comfortable. While fans and air conditioners work hard to combat the rising temperatures, there's one often-overlooked factor that can make a big difference — the floor. It absorbs heat, gathers dust, and can really affect how cosy your space feels. Thankfully, traditional Indian wisdom has some straightforward and effective solutions to tackle this issue.
Minimalist decor tricks that keep homes cool in summer
Fewer pieces of furniture mean less clutter for dust and heat to settle on. Embrace open layouts and opt for natural materials like jute or cotton to keep your interiors feeling light and airy. Choosing lightweight rugs in soft colours not only adds a breezy vibe but also helps reflect sunlight, keeping your floors cooler.
Opt for clay tiles or stone for better thermal insulation
Classic flooring options like terracotta, red oxide, and sandstone are naturally cooler compared to synthetic tiles. Placing stone tiles or mats in strategic spots, like under your desk or near windows, can help lower the overall heat in your home.
Damp mopping to cut down on dust and add a refreshing coolness
Instead of dry sweeping, try damp mopping with just water or natural solutions like neem or vinegar. This method captures fine dust without kicking it up into the air, provides a slight cooling effect, and reduces indoor allergens, especially beneficial for homes with kids or pets.
Use curtains and cross-ventilation to keep floors dust-free
Keeping your floors out of direct sunlight is essential. Light-blocking curtains or blinds can help prevent your tiles from heating up. Open your windows early in the morning to let in fresh air and push out stale, dusty air before the heat of the day sets in.
Incorporate indoor plants that cool and filter dust
Certain houseplants, such as spider plants and peace lilies, serve as natural air purifiers and humidifiers. They help cool the air and trap airborne particles, which means less dust settling on your floors.