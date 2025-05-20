Desi tips to keep floors cool and dust-free this summer

Minimalist decor tricks that keep homes cool in summer

Fewer pieces of furniture mean less clutter for dust and heat to settle on. Embrace open layouts and opt for natural materials like jute or cotton to keep your interiors feeling light and airy. Choosing lightweight rugs in soft colours not only adds a breezy vibe but also helps reflect sunlight, keeping your floors cooler.

Opt for clay tiles or stone for better thermal insulation

Classic flooring options like terracotta, red oxide, and sandstone are naturally cooler compared to synthetic tiles. Placing stone tiles or mats in strategic spots, like under your desk or near windows, can help lower the overall heat in your home.