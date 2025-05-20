Make your Hollywood dream come true by spending a night at Leonardo DiCaprio’s house

Ever wanted to live like a Hollywood A-list star? Now you can for a night, anyway. Leonardo DiCaprio, Oscar-winning actor and green campaigner, is putting his plush pad Palm Spring estate, on the rental market, offering fans the ultimate chance to live like one of the world's most famous stars. For $5,000 per night, visitors can occupy his stunning residence, an experience that promises unrivalled glamour, comfort, and exclusivity.

Leo's compound was built in 1964 by famed architect Donald Wexler and once belonged to Dinah Shore. The 1.34 acre property includes a six-bedroom, seven-and-a-half bath main house as well as a guest house, a tennis court with adjoining casita, and an in-ground pool. DiCaprio's homes are the epitome of luxury living, situated in a desirable location of a Palm Springs mid-century modern mansion.

His residences express his environmentally friendly philosophy and sophisticated sensibility, with amenities such as solar-powered features, green materials, and chic, streamlined interior decor. Just imagine floor-to-ceiling windows, vast vistas, private pools, and large alfresco entertaining areas.