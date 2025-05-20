Make your Hollywood dream come true by spending a night at Leonardo DiCaprio’s house
Ever wanted to live like a Hollywood A-list star? Now you can for a night, anyway. Leonardo DiCaprio, Oscar-winning actor and green campaigner, is putting his plush pad Palm Spring estate, on the rental market, offering fans the ultimate chance to live like one of the world's most famous stars. For $5,000 per night, visitors can occupy his stunning residence, an experience that promises unrivalled glamour, comfort, and exclusivity.
Leo's compound was built in 1964 by famed architect Donald Wexler and once belonged to Dinah Shore. The 1.34 acre property includes a six-bedroom, seven-and-a-half bath main house as well as a guest house, a tennis court with adjoining casita, and an in-ground pool. DiCaprio's homes are the epitome of luxury living, situated in a desirable location of a Palm Springs mid-century modern mansion.
His residences express his environmentally friendly philosophy and sophisticated sensibility, with amenities such as solar-powered features, green materials, and chic, streamlined interior decor. Just imagine floor-to-ceiling windows, vast vistas, private pools, and large alfresco entertaining areas.
Inside, visitors can anticipate top-of-the-line kitchens, spa bathrooms, soft bedrooms and carefully chosen art that celebrates DiCaprio's nature and movie obsessions.
Whether reclining by the infinity pool or drinking wine under the night sky, the experience is meant to be both lavish and intimate.
This experience isn't merely about luxury, it's about exclusivity. A $5,000 nightly rate makes it obvious that this is an experience for a lifetime. It's perfect to treat yourself to an unforgettable experience. Sure, it's expensive, but it's not merely a night in a nice Airbnb; it' a night in Leonardo DiCaprio's house!
Guests will share the same halls as Hollywood's highest-starred celebrity, sleep in his guest bedrooms, and share the same view he shares when winding down from the red carpet. So, if you’ve got $5,000 to spare and a craving for Hollywood glamour, DiCaprio’s door is (temporarily) open. Just be prepared because it’s not only the price that’s exclusive; availability is limited, and competition is high.