From safe neutrals to joyful chaos: How Gen Z and social media are fueling a colour-first interior rebellion

However, over time there was the realisation that the soul of our homes is lost in beige. And just like white and grey, decorating with beige started to feel a little bland. So in 2026, we’re declaring the end of boring beige and looking to reintroduce colour, pattern, and personality back into our homes.

Having said that, moving on from beige doesn’t mean going bold with colours for the sake of it. Still, we need warmth and depth, and choosing such colours is not easy. To bring back comfort and personality to interiors, colour is chosen with intention.

It is not the season of mixing and matching, but there is some order in the madness. Embrace self-expression, creativity, and joyful chaos. Here’s why we’re loving design rebels:

The cultural shift

Let us thank social media and today’s Gen Zs raised on it. There is an increasing appetite for realness over staged perfection. Inspiration is everywhere—interior design establishments are no longer the single source of truth. Creators, DIYers and people like us are all in demand.

No need for designer budgets

Good news! Rebellion doesn’t need to come with a designer budget—in fact, that’s probably why it’s spreading like gossip. No need for interior designers, but curate a space that expresses your individuality, not your credit card limit.

Make colour your weapon

Aesthetic rules and playing by the rule book are passé when it comes to interiors. Don’t play it safe. Design rebels are playing with colour on the walls—think cobalt blue, neon pink and moody greens—and choosing a sofa that deliberately doesn’t match. Anything you love goes. But at the end of it, it still looks put together; the cosy charm is not lost. Not easy. But we will get there.

There is a method in the madness

Design rebellion (when done well) isn’t complete chaos. You need to understand interior design rules first to break them. Right? There may be a lot of colour, but it should look calm and collected. We are not trying for shock value but a fun, personality-infused space that still feels put together. A house serves as your sanctuary, providing a retreat from the maddening crowd. So go bold.

Vintage vanity

Vintage is in demand. The eagerness to ditch everything put-together or uniform comes naturally to design rebels. The demand is for unique pieces that won’t match and that have a story.

The psychological impact

It feels wonderful when you let your personality shine through colourful spaces. A home filled with personal objects is comforting and identity-affirming. But beware. An abundance of collected things on display doesn’t work for everyone; it can feel cosy to some but claustrophobic to others.

Ready to rebel?

A rebellious home isn’t created overnight. It is created from collected things over the years—a vintage mirror, an inlaid table, and one quirky piece of artwork. And somehow all these years of collecting unique items come together to bypass the beige and embrace an interior that feels uniquely you.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

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