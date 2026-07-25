Mediterranean design returns as a calm, nature-first aesthetic for Indian homes

Its resurgence comes at a time when homeowners are looking inward. Instead of trend-led decorating and picture-perfect spaces, the focus has shifted towards homes that feel restorative, lived-in and deeply personal.

More than a coastal aesthetic

Mediterranean design is no longer about recreating a Greek island villa. Instead, designers say its appeal lies in the lifestyle it represents. “I think the appeal goes far beyond aesthetics,” says Surabhi Somani, co-founder of Studio Baariki. “After years of fast-paced living and digitally driven lifestyles, people are gravitating towards homes that feel calm, grounded and deeply connected to nature. Mediterranean design celebrates natural light, organic textures, craftsmanship and an effortless indoor-outdoor lifestyle.”

For Gaurav Jain, creative director and founder of Orange Tree, the trend reflects an emotional shift in how people want to live. “Today’s homeowners are looking for spaces that feel restorative and emotionally comforting rather than simply decorative,” he says. “The Mediterranean aesthetic resonates because it celebrates natural light, organic forms, tactile materials and a seamless connection to nature.”