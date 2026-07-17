Forget chandeliers—Statement mirrors are taking over modern interiors

Designing with light and space

The appeal of statement mirrors isn't purely aesthetic. In compact urban homes, they have become one of the smartest design tools for manipulating light and perception. "Mirrors have evolved beyond their traditional function to become integral design elements that shape the character of a space," says Swetha Vegesana, founder of Intent Made.

Positioned thoughtfully, they can reflect natural light, frame an architectural detail or visually extend a room without altering its footprint. "There is a growing appreciation for craftsmanship and materials," she says. "Rather than blending into the background, mirrors are now designed to contribute to the architecture of a room through their form, texture and finish."

Swetha also cautions against an approach that was once commonplace: covering entire walls in mirror panels. "Instead of overusing mirrored surfaces, we're seeing a move towards statement mirrors that combine artistry with function. They create depth and light while also acting as focal points."

Placement matters

A statement mirror can elevate a room—but only when it is placed thoughtfully. Treat it as a finish, not a fixture," advises Bani. "A mirror on a wall opposite something worth reflecting is design."

Instead of positioning a mirror directly opposite a window, she recommends placing it at right angles to the light source. "You get glow rather than glare," she explains. Another overlooked trick? Hang it low enough to reflect the floor. "That gives you depth," says Bani. "Hang it high and all you have bought yourself is a second ceiling."

Abhaye also stresses the importance of proportion. A mirror should relate to the furniture and architecture around it rather than simply filling an empty wall. Whenever possible, he recommends placing it where it can capture natural light or reflect a beautiful view.