Why neutral, textured rugs are defining contemporary luxury interiors

With this collection, the brand moves towards organic and unconventional shapes, demonstrating its eagerness to break free from rigid geometries and conventional layouts. “Our shapes draw from natural landscapes, flowing contours and architectural silhouettes so that each piece feels less like a functional accessory and more like an artistic intervention. We believe they bring a more layered, considered approach to interiors,” shares Hridik.

Behind the collection are skilled artisans who are experts in traditional handcrafting techniques, including hand-tufting, hand-knotting and detailed textural layering. These age-old methods have been employed to create contemporary designs.

These rugs suit minimalist and modern settings as well as more layered, eclectic interiors.

Hridik believes luxury today is defined less by opulence and more by authenticity. “People look for an emotional connection to the objects they live with. There is a growing appreciation for the tactile, the artisanal and the personal over the mass-produced. This collection responds directly to that shift,” he says.

Looking ahead, Hridik sees rugs continuing to transcend their traditional role as functional floor coverings and becoming increasingly central to spatial storytelling. “As interiors grow more personalised, rugs will evolve into defining design statements, tools for zoning, texture and emotional resonance within a space. We also anticipate greater experimentation with form, material innovation and artisanal technique, resulting in pieces that blur the boundaries between art, craft and interior design,” he signs off.

Price on request. Available online.

— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin

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