Why neutral, textured rugs are defining contemporary luxury interiors

Every great room needs a rug—it’s the thread that pulls everything together. The best rugs don’t just make a space feel warmer and cosier; they can also be used to clever effect, demarcating different areas and even creating the illusion of extra space.
The rise of rugs as sculptural design statements
Essentia Home understands the power of a well-chosen rug. Its new curated collection of rugs and carpets transforms flooring into a statement of texture and artistry.
Featuring a neutral palette inspired by earth, stone, parchment and natural fibres, the rugs integrate seamlessly into contemporary interiors while still commanding attention through texture and composition.
Some pieces feature fluid, organic silhouettes that soften architectural spaces and break away from traditional rectangular forms. Others draw inspiration from archival sketches, architectural studies and hand-drawn motifs, translating them into layered woven surfaces that feel both artistic and deeply tactile.
Hridik Chawla, founder of Essentia Home, says the collection was born from a conviction that rugs are far more than decorative accents. “They are foundational design elements that anchor and define a space. Our inspiration drew from the subtle rhythms found in nature, architecture and human movement: organic contours, layered textures, and the quiet interplay of light and shadow. We wanted to conceive each piece as a sculptural surface that contributes meaningfully to the narrative of a space,” says Hridik.
But why neutral palettes? “We always look for timeless design rather than seasonal trends. Neutral tones, including ivory, sand, stone, taupe and muted earth, will never feel dated. They also look sophisticated and suit a wide range of architectural styles and material palettes,” he explains.
With this collection, the brand moves towards organic and unconventional shapes, demonstrating its eagerness to break free from rigid geometries and conventional layouts. “Our shapes draw from natural landscapes, flowing contours and architectural silhouettes so that each piece feels less like a functional accessory and more like an artistic intervention. We believe they bring a more layered, considered approach to interiors,” shares Hridik.
Behind the collection are skilled artisans who are experts in traditional handcrafting techniques, including hand-tufting, hand-knotting and detailed textural layering. These age-old methods have been employed to create contemporary designs.
These rugs suit minimalist and modern settings as well as more layered, eclectic interiors.
Hridik believes luxury today is defined less by opulence and more by authenticity. “People look for an emotional connection to the objects they live with. There is a growing appreciation for the tactile, the artisanal and the personal over the mass-produced. This collection responds directly to that shift,” he says.
Looking ahead, Hridik sees rugs continuing to transcend their traditional role as functional floor coverings and becoming increasingly central to spatial storytelling. “As interiors grow more personalised, rugs will evolve into defining design statements, tools for zoning, texture and emotional resonance within a space. We also anticipate greater experimentation with form, material innovation and artisanal technique, resulting in pieces that blur the boundaries between art, craft and interior design,” he signs off.
Price on request. Available online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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