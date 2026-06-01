These handcrafted lamps combine architectural folds with soft ambient lighting

The Fold Series is FIG Living’s most considered collection to date, where the brand’s origami-inspired roots give the world lamps that are a study in delicacy. These are pieces designed for unhurried hours, the kind that belong entirely to you. Each lamp in the collection is an exercise in restraint: clean, deliberate geometry; light that is diffused rather than declared; and forms that earn their place on a bedside table, a console, or a corner that needed something true.
The craftsmanship behind the handcrafted origami-inspired lighting pieces
Each silhouette is the result of advanced folding techniques meeting material intelligence: premium linen that softens light the way late-afternoon sun filters through cotton curtains and origami paper that is pleated by hand, each crease placed with the memory of craft.
“This is not mass production. It never has been. Every piece in the Fold Series is born in our studios and built by artisans whose hands carry decades of making,” says Sushant Sharma, founder of FIG Living.
He was drawn to the idea that folds are not just decorative details, but structural decisions that create depth, rhythm and movement. That philosophy became the starting point for the collection.
“We wanted to reinterpret this language of folding in a way that felt more architectural and lasting. Instead of working with paper-like softness, we explored sharper geometries and sculptural forms that could interact beautifully with light,” says Sushant.
The brand’s earlier origami-inspired pieces explored softness, lightness and delicacy. The Fold Series, however, has a stronger visual presence within a space.
“Another major shift was materiality. Translating origami-inspired forms into metal completely changed the design language of the collection. It allowed us to experiment with durability, precision and permanence, while still retaining the essence of folding. The addition of bold and muted powder-coated finishes also gave the collection a more contemporary and design-forward identity,” he explains.
The Fold Series is designed to work effortlessly across contemporary interiors. “The clean geometry and sculptural quality make the collection especially suited for modern, minimal and design-led spaces where form and materiality play an important role. At the same time, the collection is versatile enough to complement warmer and more eclectic environments as well. The softer lighting and carefully chosen finishes allow the pieces to blend naturally into homes, studios, cafés and hospitality spaces. They can function as subtle accents or statement objects, depending on how they are styled within the space,” adds Sushant.
Price on request. Available online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
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