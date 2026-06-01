These handcrafted lamps combine architectural folds with soft ambient lighting

Each silhouette is the result of advanced folding techniques meeting material intelligence: premium linen that softens light the way late-afternoon sun filters through cotton curtains and origami paper that is pleated by hand, each crease placed with the memory of craft.

“This is not mass production. It never has been. Every piece in the Fold Series is born in our studios and built by artisans whose hands carry decades of making,” says Sushant Sharma, founder of FIG Living.

He was drawn to the idea that folds are not just decorative details, but structural decisions that create depth, rhythm and movement. That philosophy became the starting point for the collection.