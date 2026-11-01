Half of Indian households frequently miss cleaning under beds and furniture

Why dust and hair remain persistent cleaning frustrations

Despite these lengthy cleaning routines, 38 percent of consumers complain that dust settles again quickly after they finish. Researchers explained that fine household dust easily becomes airborne through regular daily movement before settling back onto surfaces. "For an effective clean, the challenge is therefore not simply moving dust from where it is visible but removing it completely," the report noted.

Additionally, 36 percent of participants identified human or pet hair left behind on floors as a recurring headache. The research shows that while efforts remain high, simply sweeping or wiping surface dirt fails to tackle stubborn, hard-to-reach areas where dust quietly builds up.