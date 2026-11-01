Half of Indian households frequently miss cleaning under beds and furniture

Indian households are putting significant time into keeping their living spaces clean, but critical areas continue to be overlooked. According to a inaugural How India Cleans study released in 2026, 52 percent of respondents frequently miss cleaning spots beneath beds and heavy furniture. Meanwhile, 48 percent of urban residents struggle to clean corners, tight edges and skirting effectively.
The survey examined the daily habits of 651 respondents across seven major Indian cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore and Kochi. Fieldwork conducted between late July and early August 2026 highlights a clear gap between time invested and the actual results achieved. Over half of those surveyed spend between 30 minutes and an hour cleaning their floors daily, while another 11 percent spend up to two hours.
Despite these lengthy cleaning routines, 38 percent of consumers complain that dust settles again quickly after they finish. Researchers explained that fine household dust easily becomes airborne through regular daily movement before settling back onto surfaces. "For an effective clean, the challenge is therefore not simply moving dust from where it is visible but removing it completely," the report noted.
Additionally, 36 percent of participants identified human or pet hair left behind on floors as a recurring headache. The research shows that while efforts remain high, simply sweeping or wiping surface dirt fails to tackle stubborn, hard-to-reach areas where dust quietly builds up.