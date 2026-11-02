Humidity-proof your home: Practical interior design tips for Indian weather

We give you some practical tips to humidity-proof your home.

Entrance

The entrance and foyer are among the most affected areas, and you must prevent moisture and mud from getting trapped here. A simple solution is to use an absorbent doormat, preferably a rubber-backed mat with a porous surface. Keep a well-ventilated shoe rack at the entrance so that dirt and moisture are contained in one place. Use a stand to hold umbrellas and raincoats. You can also place a shallow tray for wet footwear. Depending on the available space, keep a stool or bench where you can sit and remove your wet shoes.

Upholstery

If you have large pieces of furniture placed against exterior walls, try moving them slightly away from the walls. A small gap allows air to circulate, reducing the likelihood of trapped moisture, mildew and lingering musty odours. Avoid covering furniture with throws during the monsoon, especially if you have leather or upholstered furniture, as these materials need airflow just like wood.

All about the fabrics

Fabrics can trap moisture and retain humidity long after the rain has stopped. Opt for natural fibres that are lighter, release moisture more readily and dry faster between humid spells. It is better to roll away expensive rugs and opt for fast-drying alternatives.

Window treatments also deserve attention. Avoid heavy drapes as they can block daylight and restrict air movement. Sheers paired with blinds allow you to adjust privacy, light and ventilation independently.

A solution to damp smells

If your home smells musty, it is not just the air itself that is responsible. Humidity can get trapped in shoe cabinets, soft furnishings, damp doormats, unclean upholstery and wardrobes, where moisture tends to linger unnoticed.

There is only so much that candles and diffusers can do. You need to address the source of the smell. In enclosed spaces, opt for cedar blocks, which have moisture-absorbing properties and a refreshing scent that can last longer if you lightly sand the wood from time to time.

Weatherproof your home

If you live in a high-rise apartment, water can seep in through hairline cracks in windows, ageing silicone sealants around window frames and tiny gaps where different materials meet. These areas are especially vulnerable during wind-driven rain, when moisture can be forced sideways rather than simply falling vertically.

This can lead to chipped paint and swollen timber and, if left unattended, mould growth, long before a leak becomes visible. Opt for high-quality, neutral-cure silicone sealants rather than standard acrylic fillers, as silicone remains more flexible over time and can accommodate seasonal movement without cracking.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin