How to keep your home dry during the monsoon

Rainy days might be perfect for cosy evenings, a hot cup of chai and binge-watching your favourite series, but damp walls, musty wardrobes and soggy floors? That’s really not one’s vibe. With heavy showers and sticky humidity, keeping your home dry during the monsoon requires a little extra care and attention. But the good news is that a few easy habits can help keep your space fresh, dry, comfortable and mould-free.

Monsoon cleaning tips: How to keep your home fresh and mould-free

Check for leaks before the downpour

First things first, give your home a quick inspection. Check the roof, window frames, balcony doors and bathroom fittings for cracks or leaks. Even tiny gaps can let rainwater sneak indoors. Clear leaves and debris from gutters and drains to prevent waterlogging. If you spot peeling paint or damp patches, fix the underlying issue rather than just covering it up. Even a few drops of water are enough to exacerbate the situation.