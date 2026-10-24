How to keep your home dry during the monsoon

Rainy days might be perfect for cosy evenings, a hot cup of chai and binge-watching your favourite series, but damp walls, musty wardrobes and soggy floors? That’s really not one’s vibe. With heavy showers and sticky humidity, keeping your home dry during the monsoon requires a little extra care and attention. But the good news is that a few easy habits can help keep your space fresh, dry, comfortable and mould-free.
Check for leaks before the downpour
First things first, give your home a quick inspection. Check the roof, window frames, balcony doors and bathroom fittings for cracks or leaks. Even tiny gaps can let rainwater sneak indoors. Clear leaves and debris from gutters and drains to prevent waterlogging. If you spot peeling paint or damp patches, fix the underlying issue rather than just covering it up. Even a few drops of water are enough to exacerbate the situation.
Let your home breathe
Humidity can make rooms feel stuffy and encourage mould to grow. Open windows when the weather allows, and switch on exhaust fans while cooking or showering to remove excess moisture. If the air indoors feels persistently damp, a dehumidifier can help. Avoid keeping windows open during heavy rain or when the rain accompanied by mild winds, as this can invite more moisture inside.
Keep floors and furniture dry
Place absorbent mats near entrances to catch muddy footprints and dripping umbrellas. Wipe up puddles promptly, and avoid leaving wet towels or clothes lying around. Move furniture a little away from walls to improve airflow and prevent moisture from getting trapped behind wardrobes, beds and sofas. Whenever there is a bit of sun out, keep the windows open to let sunlight in.
Give cupboards some TLC
Wardrobes and shoe racks can quickly develop that unmistakable musty smell. Air cupboards regularly, store belongings away from damp walls and use moisture absorbers or silica gel sachets in enclosed spaces. Make sure shoes, umbrellas and raincoats are dry before putting them away. Your favourite outfits will thank you!
Keep mould at bay
Pay attention to bathroom tiles, window sills and poorly ventilated corners. Wipe away condensation and tackle small mould patches with a suitable cleaning product, following its safety instructions. Never mix cleaning chemicals. If mould keeps returning or covers a large area, seek professional help.
Make monsoon maintenance a habit
Check drainage after heavy showers, fix plumbing leaks promptly and dry wet surfaces as soon as possible. If water reaches electrical sockets or appliances, stay clear and contact a qualified electrician. A dry home doesn't need a dramatic makeover. With a little planning, regular upkeep and some everyday TLC, you can keep dampness at bay and make your home a cosy monsoon haven
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