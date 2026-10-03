India's disappearing crafts that are finding a new life in modern homes

A craft can disappear quietly. The person who knows how to prepare a particular fibre retires. The market for handwoven cloth becomes too small to support a family. Plastic replaces a basket that once took several days to make. A younger generation moves to a city and finds that weaving, carving or pottery cannot compete with a regular salary.

The crafts India nearly lost, now finding their way back

The bamboo basket from Assam, the brass vessel from Kerala or the hand-printed textile from Kutch was never designed with a modern apartment in mind. These objects belonged to particular places and particular routines. They were made for carrying, cooking, storing, wearing or decorating a home.

Then, occasionally, someone finds another use for it.

In Assam, sitalpati is made from the stems of murta, a reed-like plant that grows in the wetland areas of the region. The stems are split into narrow strips, softened and woven into mats. Traditionally, these were everyday household objects. Designers now use the same weaving technique for baskets, trays, lampshades and furniture.