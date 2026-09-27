A Tamil Nadu road trip through the state's living craft traditions

Then comes the Cauvery delta, where the road can take you towards Kumbakonam, Swamimalai and Nachiarkoil. This is perhaps the most extraordinary stretch for anyone interested in material and making. In Swamimalai, bronze icons are still produced using the lost-wax process, in which a wax model is formed, covered in clay and eventually replaced by molten metal. The method is ancient, laborious and surprisingly intimate. Every figure begins as something shaped by hand before becoming something much harder and heavier.

A short distance away, Nachiarkoil offers another version of metalwork. The town is known for its brass lamps, with the craft traditionally passed through artisan families. After the bronze figures of Swamimalai, the lamps feel almost like another language spoken in the same material.

The road south eventually reaches Chettinad, where craft stops being something you carry home and becomes something you live inside. Around Karaikudi and the surrounding towns, Athangudi tiles, carved wood, patterned surfaces and lime-plastered interiors are part of the region's architectural vocabulary. The old Chettiar houses are useful here because they show what happens when craftsmanship is not treated as decoration added at the end. The house itself becomes the object, built from dozens of materials and techniques.

If there is still road left in you, continue towards Madurai and then further south towards Manamadurai. Here, the material changes once again. Manamadurai pottery is known for its distinctive clay work, traditionally made from local materials and shaped into vessels and other objects. Further towards Ambasamudram, lacquerware brings colour and polish into the journey, while the Nagercoil region has its own traditions of temple jewellery and carved work.

By then, the road trip has stopped looking like a collection of handicraft stops. It starts to resemble a map of how people have lived in the state: what they built with, what they wore, what they prayed with, what they cooked in and what they passed down.

That may be the most interesting thing about travelling through Tamil Nadu's craft traditions. The crafts are not frozen in the past, waiting to be admired. They are still being made, sometimes in the same places and through the same techniques, but for a world that has changed around them. A bronze icon, a silk sari, a brass lamp or a clay pot can carry centuries of history without looking like a museum piece.

The road simply gives you a chance to see where those histories are still being made.