Transform your pantry: Simple steps to save money and eat healthier

Nuts, seeds, and healthy fats

Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, flaxseeds, sunflower seeds. Small quantity, big nutrition - good for heart health, snacking, and adding crunch to any dish. Pro tip: buy them in bulk from the bulk section and store them in the fridge/freezer in airtight containers - they stay fresh 3x longer and don't go rancid.

Shop smart: Buy in bulk

Not every bulk deal is a good deal - sometimes a big pack just means you bought more than you needed. But for things you actually use every week, buying extra when the price is low is smart. Get enough to use now and a little more to store. That way, your pantry becomes your own little store, and you won't have to buy it again later at full price.

Organise for visibility and no waste

A messy pantry makes you order takeout. Empty it once, toss expired stuff, wipe shelves. Then categorise: grains together, legumes together, spices together, snacks together. Use clear containers with labels and expiry dates. When you can see what you have, you don't overbuy, you waste less, and you're more likely to cook healthy.