Mastering indoor gardening: Essential tips to optimise light for thriving houseplants

Getting light right is the one thing that makes or breaks indoor gardening — more than water, more than fertiliser. Move a plant a foot away from a window and its usable light can halve, while a grow light hung too close can scorch leaves in a single afternoon.

Most of us learn this the hard way, watching a plant go leggy, pale or burnt. It is rarely about a lack of effort, but about a handful of repeat mistakes: wrong distance, wrong spectrum, wrong duration, and treating every plant as if it needs the same light. Fix those, and your houseplants will do most of the work themselves. Consider these tips.