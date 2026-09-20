Plants that can actually handle low-light apartments

Chinese evergreen

Aglaonema comes from tropical forest environments, where growing beneath a canopy means adapting to filtered light rather than sitting in full sun. Its dark green leaves are particularly useful here. More chlorophyll can help a leaf capture the limited light available, which is one reason darker-leaved plants are often better suited to shade. Variegated varieties can be more demanding, however, because the pale parts of their leaves contribute less to photosynthesis.

Pothos

Pothos, or Epipremnum aureum, is another tropical climber that can cope with relatively little light. It will survive in low light for quite some time, although there is a catch: heavily variegated varieties can lose some of their colouring when light levels are too low. A darker green cultivar is therefore a better choice for the dimmest corner.

Heartleaf philodendron

The heartleaf philodendron is another forest-adapted climber that generally copes well with indirect and lower light. Like pothos, it can stretch towards whatever light is available, so a plant looking increasingly long and sparse is not necessarily dying. It is telling you, rather dramatically, that it wants to move closer to the window.

Cast iron plant

The appropriately named cast iron plant, Aspidistra elatior, has long been associated with difficult indoor conditions. It tolerates shade and tends to grow slowly, which is actually part of its appeal. It is not going to suddenly take over the room, but it can sit happily in conditions that would leave many brighter-light plants looking miserable.

Lucky bamboo

Despite the name, lucky bamboo is actually a species of Dracaena, not bamboo. It is naturally adapted to the forest understory and can remain healthy in surprisingly low levels of light. Penn State Extension notes that it can remain vibrant even in deep shade, although stronger light will generally support more vigorous growth.

There is one important distinction to remember before turning the darkest corner of the apartment into a jungle: low light is not the same as no light.

If a room has no usable daylight, even the toughest houseplant will eventually struggle. In particularly dark spaces, a simple LED grow light can make up for the missing photons. Plants do not care whether their light came through a window or from a properly positioned lamp, as long as they receive enough of the right kind of light.

And there is another reason plants sometimes fail in dark rooms: watering habits. When there is less light, plants generally grow more slowly and use water more slowly too. Keeping the soil constantly wet can therefore become a bigger problem. Penn State and Minnesota Extension both emphasise matching watering and growing conditions to the plant rather than following a rigid schedule.

So, before blaming yourself for killing another plant, look at the window. Your apartment may not need a better gardener. It may simply need a plant that understands shade.