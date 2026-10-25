Understanding symmetrical decor and how it creates balance and calm in interiors

Symmetrical decor is one of those principles that never quite goes out of style, because it taps into something our brains already look for — balance.In its simplest form, symmetry in interiors is about distributing visual weight equally across a central axis. That axis could be architectural, like a fireplace, window or bed, or simply imaginary — a line drawn through a sofa or console.

Once that focal point is set, you place matching or visually equivalent items on either side so that both halves carry equal weight. Think twin armchairs flanking a coffee table, identical bedside tables and lamps, or a pair of sconces framing a mirror.