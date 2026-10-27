Cosy home ideas for the monsoon: Make your space feel warmer

It is often said that cushions and carpets are like jewellery and bags for an outfit. But before you start buying cushions, get inspired first. You can stick to a colour scheme before you start your creative process. In short, you should have a mood board as the base before you introduce textures and fabrics. Try using swatches to see if you like the vibe.

No need to stick to conventional ‘Autumn’ shades

The first thing most people think of when it comes to autumn décor is orange, rust or gold. But there is no set rule as such. You can go for muted tones, and when combined with accessories in different textures, they will take on a different vibe. Think blue and olive.

Lighting is everything

Want to make a space cosy? Bring in warm lights and textures. Keep the lighting low. Wall lights and table lamps will come in handy here. Ditch stark overhead lights. This rule is very important when it comes to keeping things cosy and warm. For diffused light, opt for lampshades. These are a better choice than glass shades and exposed bulbs.

All about texture and scent

Home fragrance adds to the ambience during the monsoon. Imagine flickering candlelight in a cosy space! Standalone candles in marble, alabaster or antique brass all work well. And don't forget a cosy carpet to keep your feet warm. This will soften a space in an instant. Consider opting for a shaggy rug or a throw for your chair, or place one underneath your coffee table so you can sink into its soft, luxurious texture.

Light up the corners

During the monsoon, dark corners enhance shadow play and create a gloomy ambience in a space. Table lamps with warm light can fix this issue.

Grow a green thumb

Well, who doesn't like to be surrounded by plants, especially those of you with balconies in your apartments? Bring in some plants, including ornamental flowers, leafy plants and sturdy cacti, to add variety to your floral arrangements.

Declutter and go minimal

The onset of the season is a time to think about making some layout changes in your home. The focus should be on keeping it uncluttered. The monsoon brings bacteria and fungi, and upholstered furniture placed too close together or pressed against walls can absorb moisture, becoming a breeding ground for bacteria. So, space out the furniture and let in as much daylight as possible.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin