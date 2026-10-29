Indoor plants during the monsoon: How to prevent root rot and fungal growth

When the soil is constantly wet due to high humidity, it can lead to fungal growth. And you will notice that your snake plants, ZZ plants and peace lilies are not too happy when you water them.

Here are some real reasons why indoor plants suffer during the rainy season.

Root rot

Yellow leaves? It could be the result of waterlogged roots. If the soil is wet, imagine the roots sitting in water for many days, which prevents them from breathing. Other signs to watch out for are mushy roots and light-green or yellow leaves. Let the soil dry before watering the plants.

Temperature fluctuations

During the rainy season, indoor plants receive less sunlight, causing leggy growth and loss of colour. Damp conditions encourage disease, which can stunt tropical plants and turn leaves yellow. Move plants to spots with adequate indirect light, maintain stable temperatures and avoid overwatering to prevent yellowing and stunted growth.

Fungal and pest problems

Humid weather encourages fungal diseases like powdery mildew and grey mould. What you can do is remove dead flowers and leaves left on plants. Otherwise, they can become breeding grounds for disease.

To reduce the risk:

Remove dead leaves promptly.

Avoid wetting the foliage while watering.

Ensure adequate airflow around your plants instead of crowding them together.

If mould develops on the soil surface, gently scrape off the affected layer and replace it with fresh potting mix.

Hold back on fertilisers

During the monsoon, many indoor plants naturally slow down. If you add fertiliser while the plant isn’t actively growing, it can sometimes do more harm than good. It can lead to root stress and salt build-up in the soil.

It is best to reduce or temporarily pause fertilising until brighter weather returns.

Watch out for pests

The rainy season also attracts unwanted visitors. In damp conditions, fungus gnats, mealybugs, aphids and spider mites often thrive. Regularly inspect both sides of leaves, stems and the soil surface for signs of infestation.

Whether you choose neem oil, insecticidal soap, or simply wiping affected leaves with a damp cloth, early detection makes treatment much easier.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin