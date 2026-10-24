How to combat monsoon skin and hair woes: Expert prevention strategies

During the monsoon, you may have noticed your hair frizzing up within hours. It is also the season when skin infections become more common. Here are some tips to tackle these seasonal concerns.

Fungal infections

Take care of wet clothes and sweat. During the monsoon, we often get drenched in the rain and sometimes have to remain in wet clothes for hours until we get home and change into dry ones. This can encourage fungal infections in the armpits, groin, under the breasts and between the toes.

Keep antifungal powder handy. If you suspect a fungal infection, consult a pharmacist or doctor about the appropriate treatment. Antifungal creams containing clotrimazole or ketoconazole may be recommended, depending on the type of infection.

Smelly feet

It is common for your feet to get wet during the monsoon. Wearing shoes and socks in damp conditions creates an environment conducive to the growth of fungi, yeast and bacteria. Always remember to wash your feet with soap and water if you step into puddles of rainwater. Carry an extra pair of dry socks so that you can change immediately if your socks get wet while you are outdoors.

Before putting on your socks, ensure that your feet are completely dry, especially between the toes. An antifungal dusting powder may help if you are prone to fungal infections. If the symptoms persist or worsen, seek medical advice.

Acne

The monsoon brings increased humidity, which can lead to excessive sweating. Sweat, dirt and pollutants can accumulate on the skin, potentially contributing to clogged pores and breakouts. Wash your face when it feels greasy, particularly if you have spent more time outdoors. Use a gentle cleanser and avoid overwashing, which can irritate the skin.

Frizzy hair and dandruff

While dry hair tends to frizz during the monsoon, normal and oily hair may feel greasier. The scalp may also become itchy and flaky due to dandruff. Using an anti-dandruff shampoo can help manage these concerns.

You can also use a conditioner containing shea butter to help moisturise your hair and improve its appearance. If you style your hair, use an anti-frizz serum to keep frizz under control.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin