Falling into place: Styling the celeb-favourite Mah Jong sofa

When ennui-filled pop star Charli XCX lists off the things she hopes could buy her a ‘whole new life’ in Card Declined, a track from her popular recent album Music, Fashion, Film, one of the high-budget items that makes the list is a Mah Jong Sofa. Designed by German designer, painter and sculptor Hans Hopfer, this close-to-the-ground seating system creating a buzz, is capable of being easily rearranged like Mah Jong tiles, and was an iconic feature of ’70s luxury homes, embodying the decade’s bohemian spirit.

What is a Mah Jong Sofa?

Invented by German designer Hans Hopfer in 1971 for a luxury French furniture brand, it is a seating system consisting of different types of thick cushions-cum-seats. Known for its eclectic colours and flexible arrangements, it was an iconic feature of luxury homes in the ’70s.

Today, it continues to feature in the celebrity homes of actor Gwyneth Paltrow who recently put hers up for auction, and is reportedly a favourite of singer Joe Jonas, rapper Drake and model Gigi Hadid. On why it still feels fresh today, Madhu Sarangi, co-founder at Foyer2Attic Design Studio, says, “Hopfer understood something very fundamental about how people want to live – they are most comfortable when they can be flexible, expressive and able to adapt to other people and situations around them. It was very radical because it gave people that freedom.”