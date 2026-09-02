Why millennials are choosing comfortable homes over perfect ones

The myth of the perfect home

For years, the ideal home has been presented as an aspirational space: perfectly styled, impeccably organised and always ready for photographs. But real homes rarely look like that—and perhaps they were never meant to.

Research from the National Association of Realtors has highlighted the practical considerations that influence younger homebuyers, including layout, functionality and neighbourhood quality. For many millennials, a home needs to work for everyday life rather than simply make an architectural statement.

That means open layouts, flexible spaces and rooms that accommodate casual gatherings can be more appealing than formal spaces designed primarily to impress.

Why comfort matters—and can still be beautiful

Somewhere along the way, aesthetic perfection became associated with happiness. The perfectly designed home was held up as the ultimate lifestyle goal. But a home doesn't have to be flawless to be beautiful.

In fact, spaces that feel comfortable and personal can often be more inviting than those that look untouched. A deep, plush chair, fresh flowers, scented candles and quilts in breathable natural fibres can add warmth and character. Ergonomic, deep-seated furniture that supports the body can be as important as a beautiful coffee table or statement light.

The most successful homes are often those where aesthetics and everyday comfort coexist.

A comfortable home is also one where people actually want to spend time. It is where friends linger over dinner, conversations stretch late into the evening and family members gather without worrying about disturbing an immaculate setting. It is the place you return to after a busy day, kick off your shoes and exhale.

A little mess is perfectly fine

Many of us feel an unnecessary pressure to keep our homes spotless and sterile. But there is something appealing about a lived-in home.

A cushion slightly out of place, a stack of books on the floor, a child's toys in the living room or the remnants of a weekend baking session are not signs that a home has failed to look “perfect”. They are evidence that it is being used.

Perhaps that is the real shift: millennials are becoming less interested in homes that look like nobody lives in them.

More purposeful living spaces

Living spaces are also evolving to reflect how people actually use their homes. Even the return of more formal living rooms is being interpreted differently. Rather than creating rooms that are reserved for special occasions, homeowners are designing elegant spaces that can also accommodate everyday life.

A beautiful sofa needs to be comfortable enough for a Sunday afternoon. A dining table should work just as well for a dinner party as it does for a laptop and a cup of coffee. And a living room should invite people to sit down rather than make them nervous about spilling something.

The result is a more relaxed approach to interiors—homes that are beautiful without being precious.

Ultimately, the new idea of the perfect home may be one that isn't perfect at all. It is personal, practical and a little imperfect. Most importantly, it feels like home.