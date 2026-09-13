7 stylish ways to make your home truly dog-friendly

The unique bond of loyalty, companionship and unconditional love that we share with our furry companions is immensely rewarding. But having a pet also comes with a host of responsibilities. If you’re a pet owner, you quickly learn that creating a home for yourself also means creating one for your dog. The good news? It doesn’t have to look like a pet zone.
1. Make space to move
Dogs are naturally active, so start by looking at your furniture layout. Keep pathways clear and leave enough room for them to move, play and, inevitably, have the occasional zoomie. Avoid breakable pieces such as glassware, vases and delicate showpieces on low tables or surfaces within reach.
Concealed wiring is another simple fix. It keeps the room looking neat and, more importantly, discourages curious dogs from chewing on cables.
2. Choose practical floors and fabrics
We have learned that beautiful interiors need to survive real life—and dogs are very much part of that life. While carpets and rugs can collect fur, dander and dirt, easy-to-clean flooring such as vitrified or porcelain tiles, marble and laminated wood can make everyday maintenance considerably easier.
The same applies to upholstery. Leather and faux leather are durable, easy to wipe down and don’t absorb pet odours easily. Washable slipcovers in sturdy synthetic fabrics are another practical option. We stay away from delicate fabrics such as silk, chenille and corduroy, while velvet can be a magnet for fur.
For those who don’t want to give up on softness, performance linen, indoor-outdoor fabrics, tight-weave cotton blends and even Crypton velvet can offer a good balance between style and durability.
3. Don’t give up on rugs
Rugs aren’t just decoration—they’re survival. Dogs need soft landing spots, particularly around their favourite sleeping or playing areas. Flat-weave or low-pile washable rugs are easier to maintain, while subtle patterns can camouflage the occasional paw print.
Layering a rug over jute can also add warmth and texture, giving the room that lived-in-but-curated feeling.
4. Create a dog zone
Every dog deserves a little corner of their own. It could be a neutral-toned bed under a window, a wicker basket for toys or simply a soft throw over their favourite corner of the sofa.
Keep a small tray near the entrance for leashes, wipes and other everyday essentials. When everything has its place, the room feels calmer—for both you and the dog.
5. Protect furniture, quietly
You don’t need a dog-proof bunker. A few subtle measures can protect your furniture without making the home feel sterile. Washable cushion covers and slipcovers are easy wins, while throws can protect sofas from fur and muddy paws.
It is better to select beautiful, textured throws over old towels. Draped intentionally, they look like part of the décor rather than a pet cover.
When choosing furniture, rounded-edge tables, solid wood pieces and ottomans with trays are practical choices. They can handle everyday wear while still looking chic.
6. Keep safety in mind
Style should never come at the cost of safety. Keep medicines, pesticides, fertilisers and household cleaners well out of reach, and opt for covered or pedal-operated bins.
If you live in a high-rise, make sure windows and balconies are properly secured, particularly if you have a small dog. Gardens and backyards should also have secure boundaries. And before bringing plants home, check that they are safe for pets, as several common houseplants can be toxic to dogs.
7. Embrace the lived-in look
Every sofa, chair and nook dogs love should have a throw blanket. They catch fur, protect furniture and add another layer of texture. Regular vacuuming, washable bedding and pet-safe scents can also help keep the home smelling fresh.
But, honestly, pillows will get smooshed. Rugs will get paw prints. Throws will shift. And that’s okay.
That, perhaps, is the charm of living with dogs. A beautiful home doesn’t have to be perfect. It should feel warm, lived-in and loved—and if our furbabies are a huge part of our story, there’s no reason they shouldn’t be part of our homes too.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
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