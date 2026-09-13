7 stylish ways to make your home truly dog-friendly

Dogs are naturally active, so start by looking at your furniture layout. Keep pathways clear and leave enough room for them to move, play and, inevitably, have the occasional zoomie. Avoid breakable pieces such as glassware, vases and delicate showpieces on low tables or surfaces within reach.

Concealed wiring is another simple fix. It keeps the room looking neat and, more importantly, discourages curious dogs from chewing on cables.

2. Choose practical floors and fabrics

We have learned that beautiful interiors need to survive real life—and dogs are very much part of that life. While carpets and rugs can collect fur, dander and dirt, easy-to-clean flooring such as vitrified or porcelain tiles, marble and laminated wood can make everyday maintenance considerably easier.

The same applies to upholstery. Leather and faux leather are durable, easy to wipe down and don’t absorb pet odours easily. Washable slipcovers in sturdy synthetic fabrics are another practical option. We stay away from delicate fabrics such as silk, chenille and corduroy, while velvet can be a magnet for fur.

For those who don’t want to give up on softness, performance linen, indoor-outdoor fabrics, tight-weave cotton blends and even Crypton velvet can offer a good balance between style and durability.