10 changes that can make your home feel instantly cosier

Cosiness is a funny quality, actually. You can have an expensive sofa, beautiful artwork and the sort of coffee table that appears in every interiors magazine, and still feel slightly uncomfortable sitting in the room. Then you walk into another home with an old chair, a few books and a lamp in the corner and immediately start looking for somewhere to put your bag.

A lot of that has to do with how our bodies read a space. Humans have always looked for places where they can see what is happening around them while keeping themselves protected. It is one reason a seat with a wall behind it can feel much safer than one sitting exposed in the middle of a room.

So before buying another cushion, try these.

1. Put the sofa against a wall

There is a reason people instinctively choose seats where their backs are protected. In environmental psychology, the idea of prospect and refuge describes our preference for spaces where we can see our surroundings while having some shelter behind us. A sofa against a wall gives you exactly that. You can see the room, the doorway and everyone else, without feeling like someone might suddenly appear behind you.

2. Create a corner within the room

Not every chair needs to face the centre of the room. A reading chair beside a window, a little bench in a corner or two chairs tucked together can create a smaller, quieter space within a larger one. It gives people somewhere to retreat without actually leaving the room.

3. Turn off the big light

One bright ceiling light has a remarkable ability to make a cosy evening feel like a dentist's appointment. Use lamps instead, preferably at different heights, and keep the light warm. Several softer pools of light make a room feel more intimate and give the eye somewhere to rest.

4. Give your feet something soft

Rugs, curtains and upholstered furniture do more than make a room look finished. They change how it feels physically. A rug under the coffee table or beside the bed softens footsteps, reduces the echo of a hard room and makes the space feel warmer before you have even sat down.

5. Let natural materials in

Wood, cane, cotton, linen, clay and stone have textures that make a room feel less clinical. They do not need to be expensive. A wooden stool, woven basket or cotton throw can break up a room full of glass, metal and polished surfaces.