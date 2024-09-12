Five tips to manage your health during festive season

In India, the end of the year is filled with back-to-back festivities. Festivals are a time for indulgence, but it’s essential to be mindful of how our festive habits can affect our health, particularly our gut, liver, kidneys and overall metabolism.
Our bodies are not used to processing such high amounts of rich foods in a short period. This sudden change can overwhelm your digestive system, leading to discomfort and slowed metabolism, making it harder to burn off those extra calories. During the festive season, the liver works overtime to process the excess fat, sugar and alcohol, which can lead to fat buildup and inflammation and slowed metabolism, which can cause liver damage over time.
Festive indulgences, especially sweets and fried foods, can disrupt the balance of good bacteria in your gut. This imbalance can lead to issues like bloating, constipation, or diarrhoea. Let’s look at certain lifestyle and food changes that you can make in your routine to manage the health:
Water is essential for keeping your digestive system functioning smoothly. It helps flush out toxins, aids digestion and prevents dehydration, especially if you’re consuming alcohol. Start your day with a glass of warm water and lemon to kick-start your metabolism and continue to drink water throughout the day. Add one glass of lemon water at the start and in between the alcoholic drinks because lemons are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, which support liver function by flushing out toxins. Lemon water also aids digestion by stimulating bile production, which helps break down fats. It can reduce acidity, improve hydration and lessen the strain on your liver and digestive system.
Use a smaller plate to help control portion sizes and focus on following meal flow because starting a meal with fiber and protein helps fill you up faster, making you less likely to overeat. Chewing food well allows your body to digest it more easily, reducing stress on your digestive system. It also gives your brain time to register fullness, so you feel satisfied with smaller portions and can better con- trol how much you eat.
While festivals are a time to enjoy, staying active can help counteract the effects of heavy eating. Even a brisk walk after a meal or doing calf raises can aid digestion, plus it helps in managing healthy blood sugar levels. Find ways to stay active, like dancing at parties, brisk walking, stretching or yoga, or playing outdoor games.
Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that support gut health. Including probiotic-rich foods like good-quality curd or yoghurt, kefir, or fermented foods can help maintain the balance of good bacteria in your gut to manage immunity.
Festive foods can cause inflammation, leading to discomfort and digestive issues. Incorporate anti-inflammatory foods like turmeric, ginger, garlic, other spices, green leafy vegetables, etc in your meals. Spices like turmeric and herbs like dandelion or nettle tea support the liver and kidneys by helping the body flush out toxins.