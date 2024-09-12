Five tips to manage your health during festive season

In India, the end of the year is filled with back-to-back festivities. Festivals are a time for indulgence, but it’s essential to be mindful of how our festive habits can affect our health, particularly our gut, liver, kidneys and overall metabolism.

Our bodies are not used to processing such high amounts of rich foods in a short period. This sudden change can overwhelm your digestive system, leading to discomfort and slowed metabolism, making it harder to burn off those extra calories. During the festive season, the liver works overtime to process the excess fat, sugar and alcohol, which can lead to fat buildup and inflammation and slowed metabolism, which can cause liver damage over time.

Festive indulgences, especially sweets and fried foods, can disrupt the balance of good bacteria in your gut. This imbalance can lead to issues like bloating, constipation, or diarrhoea. Let’s look at certain lifestyle and food changes that you can make in your routine to manage the health: