Five foods that fight cholesterol

High cholesterol can lead to serious health issues by causing the buildup of fatty deposits in your arteries. This buildup narrows the arteries, restricting blood flow and increasing the risk of heart disease, heart attacks, and strokes. Additionally, high cholesterol can contribute to the development of atherosclerosis, a condition that hardens and stiffens the arteries. Over time, this can lead to complications like hypertension and reduced organ function. Here are some foods which help fight high cholesterol.
Avocados are high in monounsaturated fats and fibre, which help reduce LDL cholesterol and increase HDL cholesterol. A 2015 study involving 45 adults with obesity found that those who consumed one avocado daily had greater reductions in LDL cholesterol compared to those who didn’t. Avocados can be enjoyed in various ways, including in salads, guacamole, and on toast.
Whey protein, present in dairy products, contributes significantly to the health benefits associated with dairy. Research indicates that whey protein supplements can reduce both LDL and total cholesterol levels, as well as lower blood pressure. Whey protein powders are available at health food stores and some grocery stores.
Fruits are a great addition to a heart-healthy diet for several reasons. Many fruits are high in soluble fibre, which helps lower cholesterol by promoting its elimination from the body and reducing its production in the liver. A 2012 study found that pectin, a type of soluble fibre found in fruits like apples, grapes, citrus fruits and strawberries, can reduce cholesterol by up to 10%. Fruits also contain bioactive compounds, such as anthocyanins, fibre and phytosterols, which have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.
Fatty fish is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which can help lower triglycerides—a type of fat in the blood. These acids may also reduce blood pressure and the risk of blood clots. For individuals who have had heart attacks, omega-3 fatty acids can lower the risk of sudden death. While omega-3s don't impact LDL cholesterol levels, they can lower triglycerides and increase HDL, the "good" cholesterol. Due to these heart benefits, the American Heart Association recommends consuming at least two servings of fish per week. Opting for baking or grilling rather than frying helps avoid adding unhealthy fats.
Oatmeal contains soluble fibre, which helps lower low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, often referred to as "bad" cholesterol. Soluble fibre is also present in foods like kidney beans, brussels sprouts, apples and pears. This type of fibre works by reducing the absorption of cholesterol into the bloodstream. Consuming 5 to 10 grams or more of soluble fibre daily can help decrease LDL cholesterol levels. A serving of breakfast cereal with oatmeal or oat bran provides 3 to 4 grams of fibre. Adding fruits such as bananas or berries can increase your fibre intake further.