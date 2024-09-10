Five foods that fight cholesterol

Fatty fish is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which can help lower triglycerides—a type of fat in the blood. These acids may also reduce blood pressure and the risk of blood clots. For individuals who have had heart attacks, omega-3 fatty acids can lower the risk of sudden death. While omega-3s don't impact LDL cholesterol levels, they can lower triglycerides and increase HDL, the "good" cholesterol. Due to these heart benefits, the American Heart Association recommends consuming at least two servings of fish per week. Opting for baking or grilling rather than frying helps avoid adding unhealthy fats.