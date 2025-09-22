Yash Birla on authentic living: Where high fashion meets spirituality and wellness
At first glance, Yash Birla, chairman of the Yash Birla Group, is a study in contrasts: Versace-clad and gym-sculpted, yet rooted in Vedic philosophy and daily silence. But spend a moment in his orbit, and you’ll realise—this is no contradiction. This is balance by design.
Non-negotiables in Yash Birla’s wellness routine
With his unique sense of style, Yash is known for his fitness and fashion sense, and enjoys a huge following on social media. Whether he’s turning heads in head-to-toe McQueen or quietly advocating for karmic living, Yash embodies a new paradigm of modern masculinity—where style is self-expression, wellness is holistic, and success is as much about inner growth as outer acclaim. Now, with the rising success of Pump Gym, his pioneering wellness space, he is advocating mindful living.
In this exclusive conversation, Yash Birla opens up to Indulge about the power of living authentically, his non-negotiables in wellness, and the spirituality stitched into his fashion choices.
What was the inspiration behind creating an ‘everything-under-one-roof’ fitness concept?
You know, I’ve always felt that fitness isn’t just about lifting weights or running on a treadmill. The body, mind, and spirit work together. Most gyms focus only on the physical aspect, but I wanted to create a space where people could come in and experience wellness in a complete sense. That’s how Pump was born. It’s not just about training—it’s yoga, mindfulness, functional fitness, nutrition, and even a sense of community. The idea was to give people an ecosystem where they can transform themselves inside and out.
Tell us about how you integrate fitness, mindfulness, and spirituality into your daily routine?
My mornings always begin with silence—meditation is non-negotiable. After that, I dedicate time to physical training, whether it’s lifting, yoga, or functional work. But honestly, I don’t see these things as separate. When I’m lifting weights, I’m also practicing focus and presence; when I meditate, I’m training my mind with the same discipline I apply to my body. Throughout the day, I take small pauses—sometimes just to breathe, sometimes to reflect. For me, fitness, mindfulness, and spirituality all flow into each other naturally.
What are some non-negotiables in your wellness routine?
It is all about consistency. I always make time for strength training and stretching. Nutrition is also key—I see food as fuel, so I eat consciously. Mentally, meditation is my anchor. No matter where I am in the world, I take that time to go inward. Sleep is another non-negotiable; I’ve realised that without proper rest, nothing else works. And I try to surround myself with positivity—good books, meaningful conversations, uplifting people.
What does fashion mean to you personally?
It’s a form of self-expression, an extension of my inner world. Clothes are like art—you wear them to say something without speaking. Sometimes my choices are bold, sometimes subtle, but they always reflect how I feel inside. I’ve never dressed to please society; I dress to be authentic to myself. Fashion, to me, is about freedom—it’s about celebrating individuality and not being afraid to stand apart.
You’ve been described as a cultural trendsetter. Where do you draw your inspiration?
Inspiration comes from everywhere—travel, history, art, people. But if I had to choose one thing, I’d say instinct. I live very intuitively, and that guides me in everything from business to fashion. Travel, of course, opens up new perspectives. History fascinates me—it shows us how people lived with grandeur, philosophy, and purpose. Art is always a reminder of individuality. I don’t follow trends. I follow what feels true to me in the moment.
Despite your success in business, spirituality clearly grounds your lifestyle.
Karma and meditation are really the two pillars of my life. Karma, for me, is simply about awareness—knowing that every action has energy attached to it, and that energy comes back to you. So I try to live consciously and responsibly. Meditation is where I find stillness; it’s where I dissolve the noise and reconnect with my essence. Karma keeps me grounded in the way I act in the world, and meditation keeps me connected to who I am beyond the world.
How do you balance material success with spiritual fulfillment?
Honestly, it hasn’t always been easy. There was a time when I struggled to reconcile the two. But over the years, I’ve realised that material success and spirituality don’t have to be at odds. Wealth and achievement are tools—they give you the ability to create, to share, to support others. But they shouldn’t define you. My spiritual practice helps me enjoy the material world without becoming attached to it. It’s about living in both dimensions—engaging fully with the outer world, while staying rooted in the inner one.
What advice would you offer to young entrepreneurs?
I’d say—learn to pause. The world will constantly push you to go faster, achieve more, compete endlessly. But real strength comes from knowing how to slow down and listen to yourself. Even if it’s just 10 minutes of meditation every day, that silence will guide you more than a hundred external opinions. Build discipline, and awareness.
You’ve worn many hats. How do you want to be remembered?
I’d like to be remembered as someone who lived authentically. Titles come and go, but what matters is whether you inspired people to be more true to themselves. If my journey shows that you can be successful yet spiritual, fashionable yet philosophical, then I feel I’ve contributed something meaningful. I’d want to be remembered for courage, individuality, and compassion. I’d like people to say—he lived life on his own terms, without fear, and encouraged others to do the same.
What’s next for Yash Birla—the man beyond the empire?
For me, the next chapter is about deepening what I’ve already started—expanding Pump into a global wellness movement, creating spaces where people can experience fitness, mindfulness, and community together. I also want to write more, share more, because words can sometimes touch people in ways actions cannot. But beyond projects and plans, what’s next for me personally is an inner quest—exploring consciousness, going deeper into spirituality, and finding new ways to give back. The empire is one aspect of my life, but the man beyond it is always seeking growth, balance, and truth.
