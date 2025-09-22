Yash Birla on authentic living: Where high fashion meets spirituality and wellness

At first glance, Yash Birla, chairman of the Yash Birla Group, is a study in contrasts: Versace-clad and gym-sculpted, yet rooted in Vedic philosophy and daily silence. But spend a moment in his orbit, and you’ll realise—this is no contradiction. This is balance by design.

Non-negotiables in Yash Birla’s wellness routine

With his unique sense of style, Yash is known for his fitness and fashion sense, and enjoys a huge following on social media. Whether he’s turning heads in head-to-toe McQueen or quietly advocating for karmic living, Yash embodies a new paradigm of modern masculinity—where style is self-expression, wellness is holistic, and success is as much about inner growth as outer acclaim. Now, with the rising success of Pump Gym, his pioneering wellness space, he is advocating mindful living.