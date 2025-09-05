Spiritual jewellery collection blends astrology, crystals, and cosmic energy

The collection’s inspiration goes beyond aesthetics. “Each piece has wearable intention,” Meena says. “We select crystals and gemstones like Rose Quartz for love and Tourmaline for protection, chosen for their powerful cosmic energies.” Spiritual jewellery is very populare now and customers seek jewellery that is not only stylish but deeply personal and spiritually significant.

Astrology plays a pivotal role in the creation of these pieces. Meena explains, “In Vedic astrology, every planet corresponds to a specific gemstone. We use ruby for the Sun, emerald for Mercury, blue sapphire for Saturn, yellow sapphire for Jupiter, and more.” These stones are then set in metals like gold, silver, or Panchdhatu, following strict astrological protocols to maximise energy alignment. This approach ensures that the jewellery doesn’t just look good—it truly supports the wearer’s spiritual journey.

So who exactly is the ideal wearer of Yogii jewellery? “This collection is for someone who wears jewellery with purpose,” Meena notes simply. “A spiritually aware, design-savvy individual seeking deeper meaning—whether for love, balance, or clarity.” It’s for those who want their jewellery to be an extension of their cosmic blueprint, not just an accessory.

Meena also highlights the sacred rituals that accompany each piece. “Every gemstone comes with an activation ritual—cleansing with salt water, chanting mantras 108 times, and wearing it on an astrologically auspicious day,” she explains. For example, the Pyrite ‘Money Magnet’ bracelet is energised on a Sunday to align with the Sun’s energy and attract abundance. These practices ensure the jewellery is energetically potent, not merely decorative.

Among Meena’s top picks for festive or everyday wear are the Forever Bands featuring Rose Quartz and Tourmaline—perfect for anniversaries—and the Love Shield Bracelet with an Evil Eye motif for daily protection. The Amethyst Bracelet, chic and calming, offers spiritual grace for any occasion.