Chennai’s jewellery aficionados to experience a bloom of bespoke luxury

Each piece in the collection is handcrafted in 18kt gold and adorned with rare gemstones like Burmese rubies, champagne diamonds, and multi-coloured sapphires. While Neha’s designs echo a quiet sophistication, what truly sets her apart is a steadfast commitment to wearability. “We focus on timeless elegance and unmatched wearability. Our clients invest in pieces that are meant to be worn and admired—not hidden away in a locker,” she says.

Making its debut in Chennai is the brand’s latest collection, A Blooming Affair, inspired by the iconic tulip fields of Keukenhof in the Netherlands. “This capsule celebrates floral elegance through a distinctive diamond cut—our signature Tulip Cut Diamonds, hand-carved to mimic the delicate curves of tulip petals,” explains Neha. It’s India’s first tulip-inspired diamond collection, merging nature’s poetry with artisan craftsmanship.

A notable hallmark of the brand lies in its signature gold texture, a unique finish imported exclusively from Hong Kong. “Our creations are deeply influenced by Asian cultures, architectural details, and striking colour combinations,” says Neha. This confluence of global and oriental inspirations results in a body of work that is both classic and contemporary.

Whether you’re searching for everyday essentials or statement bridal jewels, the brand offers pieces that reflect individuality and elegance. “We cater to global clients with a taste for excellence. There’s something for every woman in our collection—each design as unique as the person who wears it,” she notes.

Price starts at Rs 45,000. August 30, 2025, from 11 am to 8 pm. At Hyatt Regency Chennai.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/@IndulgeExpress