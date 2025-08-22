Aurus and Moi launch The Collectibles in Chennai

The collection borrows heavily from the beadwork traditions of Gujarat, especially from Kutch and Kathiawar, where women have historically used Venetian glass beads in strikingly intricate work. What began as a 12-month research project culminated in Puja and Kunal’s presentation at the Beads Symposium in London earlier this year. “This craft tradition dates back to the 17th century,” Kunal notes. “It became a metaphor for value—both tangible and emotional.”

Puja’s relationship with craft runs deep. Having originally gone to New York to study genetics, she serendipitously found herself studying jewellery design at the Fashion Institute of Technology, followed by stints at the Brooklyn Museum of Art and the Metropolitan Museum. “Being surrounded by serious art—art that carried meaning, heritage, and memory—shaped how I now approach jewellery,” she says. “I realised jewellery could be more than adornment; it could hold identity.”

The digital-first jewellery houses, Aurus and Moi, were born on Instagram in 2018—a break from traditional fine jewellery retail. “We were outsiders to the industry,” says Kunal. “But we saw that new India was looking for design-first offerings. Instagram allowed us to build our voice and community.”

“The Collectibles is our offline evolution,” says Puja. “They are intimate, one-of-a-kind pieces that cannot be replicated—only treasured.”

The collaboration between Aurus and Moi is deeply intentional. “Aurus leans into Indian craft, ceremonial luxury; Moi is global, personal, everyday. For The Collectibles, we merged both—borrowing Aurus’s techniques and Moi’s design language to reflect the ethos of both brands.”

A conversation on collectibility wouldn't be complete without asking what the creators themselves choose to keep. Puja smiles as she describes a limited-edition Omega watch commemorating the Beijing Olympics and a floor rug handwoven in Iran. “These objects mean something. They are part of our story.”

And so are these jewels. “A Moi Collectible is like your black dress or red lipstick—something you reach for when you need to feel like yourself,” Puja adds. “It will find a permanent place in your jewellery box, giving delight every time you wear it.”

Price starts at Rs 3 lakh onwards.

On August 25 and 26, 2025. From 11 am. At The Folly, Amethyst.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/@IndulgeExpress